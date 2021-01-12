This TikTok-Loved Body Scrub Freed Me From Ingrown Hairs

first aid beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA review

First Aid Beauty

Welcome to Game Changers, a weekly series in which we reveal the holy- grail beauty products we're loving now—the ones that saved our hair, cleared our skin, and, in some way, changed our lives.

TikTok has brought me many gifts: videos of baby cows, Bridgerton memes, and the only product that actually prevents red bumps in my bikini area: the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA. There are thousands of TikToks about this body scrub, and I bought it after a swimsuit model called it the secret behind her ingrown-free skin despite having to shave multiple times a week.

While other body exfoliators have a sand-like consistency, the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is both finer and coarser. This description may be odd, but it feels like sandpaper or a cat's tongue since the pumice buffing beads are super tiny. The lactic and glycolic acids add a layer of chemical exfoliation, which acts as a chemical peel to brighten dark spots and help slough off dead skin.

hellogiggles - $28 Available at Sephora

The KP Bump Eraser is marketed to target keratosis pilaris, hence the name. Reviewers said it completely erased their "strawberry skin" and hyperpigmentation, and also that it's gentle enough to use two-three times a week all over your body. I've recently had to take two months off from the scrub to test a slew of body exfoliators (scrubs! wipes! masks! peels!) for journalism purposes, and let me say, I *missed* this product. This scrub improved my keratosis pilaris, and no other product has been able to do the same.

I don't believe in shaving for others and say hell yes to a natural look, but shaving is most comfortable for me and this scrub prevents razor burn from irritating my skin in a way that I thought only waxes could. After shaving, I use it all over my body after shaving and a nickel-sized amount around my bikini area since that skin is more sensitive. If you don't believe me (I can't blame you, I'm a Scorpio), you can order the mini 2 oz. size for $10 before buying the full-size product. The mini lasted me through several months of shaving when I only used it on my bikini area—so for $10, that's a deal that doesn't rub me the wrong way.