High schooler's 'study hack' has TikTok users freaking out: 'Such a good idea'

There’s a famous quote by Franklin Delano Roosevelt that says, “Do something. If it works, do more of it.”

Strangely, that might apply to TikTok’s latest study hack. The trend, which seems to have started with a teenage user named Kaitlyn, claims that a certain video game can really help get you motivated.

“LISTEN TO MARIO KART MUSIC WHILE DOING SCHOOL WORK IT’S SO F****** AMAZING,” the high schooler captioned her video.

READ MORE: Thousands of Amazon reviews rave about these reliable cleaning products

In her now-viral TikTok, Kaitlyn went on to claim that she’s the “biggest procrastinator ever.” However, listening to music from Mario Kart changed that.

Kaitlyn touts the music from the massively popular, Nintendo-based racing franchise as the perfect solution for procrastination. Particularly, she recommends the theme song from the Coconut Mall stage in Mario Kart Wii.

The teen’s hack was divisive on TikTok, with some users arguing that the music actually made studying harder. Still, there’s some evidence that the songs may be scientifically designed to help with motivation.

As Popular Science wrote in 2018, video game music is designed specifically to help you focus on the task at hand. Therefore, there’s plenty of merit in playing it while studying or working.

Many TikTok users agreed with that sentiment too. Some commenters called her hack “perfect,” saying they couldn’t wait to try it.

“Such a good idea,” one user wrote.

“I can already tell this will work,” another added.

“I DID THIS YESTERDAY 10/10,” another praised.

Some even posted responses to Kaitlyn’s video, showing how the music had helped them.

“I’M SHOOK AT HOW EFFECTIVE IT IS,” one TikToker, named Zakir, wrote.

If you really want to try the hack for yourself, someone seems to have put together a massive Spotify playlist featuring songs from almost every Mario Kart game. Happy studying.

Bring the pumpkin patch home with these adorable Halloween cupcakes:

Check out In The Know’s guide to TikTok’s Hype House Collective.

More from In The Know:

Hype House members slammed for selling “free” necklaces for $20

16 of the best puffer coats to shop this winter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

Influencers apologize for attending party amid pandemic

The post TikTok’s latest study hack? Turn on some Mario Kart music appeared first on In The Know.