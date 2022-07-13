TikTok’s ‘Knee Thing’ Is The Ultimate Foreplay Move

TikTok has become synonymous with incredible hacks. Looking for a ballet-inspired workout? Productivity tips? Or niche book advice? The app is your go-to. It’s also got its fair share of sex content (think one viral hack involving a pillow).

And, lately, TikTokers have been raving elusively about one sex and foreplay trick, in particular, that’s known as the “knee thing.” There are currently more than 127 million TikTok views related to the phase as users try to teach others the arousing act.

The “knee thing” is a way to stimulate someone’s clitoris. While in the middle of a makeout session, for example, one person — typically the one on top — angles their knee in between the other person’s legs, hitting where their vulva is. The person leading the knee thing will then gently move their knee around while applying a bit of pressure to the clitoris.

Others, like author and podcaster Rachel Ballinger, have pointed out that it’s like the ‘thigh thing’ (essentially the same action but using one’s thigh instead of their knee).

“If you’re on top, you put your knee up so you’re putting your thigh into their lady bits so when the grinding happens, they’re stimulated,” Ballinger says on her Rachel Uncensored podcast episode with Jojo Siwa.

As TikTokers share their particularly vague takes on the trend (primarily for censorship reasons), commenters are split between those still being confused by the ‘knee thing’ and those realizing they had been doing it all along.

The tactic isn’t anything particularly new; the benefits of clit stimulation have been widely documented! But the popularity of the ‘knee thing’ is a reminder that good sex can include any combination of genitals, hands, lips, and, yes, even knees.

This article was originally posted on Refinery29 UK, but has been lightly edited.

