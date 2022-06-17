TikTok just found a bakery-inspired makeup brand with setting powder that rivals Laura Mercier

Bakery inspired makeup

We can always count on TikTok to uncover hidden beauty gems. One of the most recent brands to go viral is Beauty Bakerie, a Black-owned brand that makes a wide range of bakery-inspired makeup products (not to mention they’re cruelty-free). Everything from lip gloss to highlighter palettes is inspired by baked goods that look like they belong in a Parisian bakery shop window.

In particular, TikTokers are loving the Flour Setting Powder, saying it’s underrated and superior to Laura Mercier’s famous setting powder.

This powder comes in six shades, combats oiliness and noticeably blurs your pores and softens your complexion, leaving you with a beautiful, matte finish. As an added bonus, the packaging is adorably designed to look like an old-fashioned bag of flour.

If you want to try out some of Beauty Bakerie’s scrumptious products, this is perfect timing because they’re offering limited-time codes that will give you 10% off your entire order with the code BAKE10 and $20 off orders of $80 or more with the code BUYSAVE20.

