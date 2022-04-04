TikTok is horrified by the price of Kylie Jenner’s kids’ teddy bears: ‘I could pay off my student loans with those bears’

In The Know by Yahoo

Kylie Jenner’s small but shockingly expensive teddy bear collection is leaving people slack-jawed around the world — and proving just how wide the chasm is between “regular” parents and celebrity parents.

TikToker Jackie Diaz (@jackiethemenace) gained over 4.8 million views and 6,000 shocked comments when she did some sleuthing into the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

We’ve seen celebrity parents go viral for their luxurious home decor before — like this famous couple who received a ton of hate for their opulent, Victorian-themed nursery — but in the Jenner-Webster household, even the toys are high-end.

The video features screenshots from a photo album posted to @kyliejenner‘s Instagram account, announcing her newborn son’s birth.

The baby — formerly known as Wolf Webster — is the second child born to Kylie Jenner and Jacques Berman Webster II, aka Travis Scott.

Just as they did with their first child, Stormi, the famous couple announced their pregnancy with a cinematic social media debut.

And it was in this highly public pregnancy reveal that viewers spotted three seemingly ordinary teddy bears.

But thanks to @jackiethemenace‘s research, we now know that the regular-looking bears are actually worth a small plush fortune.

The first bear, a patchwork plush from Ssense, is sold for $550. The second, a black and brown bear from Modesens, sells for $2,080. But the true pièce de résistance is the 2005 Louis Vuitton bear, which resells for $20,550.

In total, the three bears casually hanging out in the Jenner-Webster home are valued at a whopping $23,180.

But for Jenner, whose net worth is estimated to be around $900 million, $20,000 is a mere drop in the bucket — no doubt a gold, gem-encrusted bucket.

“ Oh to be born [into] the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty…”

TikTokers were shocked by the luxurious toys, judging by the thousands of comments.

“I could pay off my student loans with those bears,” one user wrote.

“More money than I’ll ever have in TEDDY BEARS,” another user commented, a string of crying emojis in tow.

“One single bear could get me out of debt,” wrote one user.

“Me thinking a Squishmallow is too expensive,” another user laughed.

“The way 20k would change my life [right now],” commented one user.

“Oh to be born in the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty,” sighed another user.

While most of us will never know what it is to own $20,000 teddy bears, social media allows us to gaze through the looking glass into the Wonderland-esque world of celebrities — where even children’s toys serve as a stark reminder of the yawning divide between their world and ours.

