'TikTok got me fired.' Here's what you should ponder before hitting send

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A woman in Denver is scheduled to start her new job on Monday, which was actually her old job after recently taking a higher-paying job and then getting fired from it.

Why? For posting TikTok videos about her salary.

Last month, Lexi Larson posted on her TikTok account about how she got a new job in the tech industry that raised her income from $70,000 to $90,000. The video received 168,000 views. For the next two weeks, she posted more videos about how she got that job.

Larson said soon after her employer discovered her TikTok account, she removed some videos fearing her bosses might get angry.

In a later video, Larson said she was fired for her posts.

"So, TikTok got me fired," said Larson, who goes into detail about knowing that talking about her salary is federally protected by law under the National Labor Relations Act and why she took down some videos.

"...They ended up firing me because they said me having this account was a safety concern because I could post something private," Larson said.

Larson, who did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment, didn't name her former employer and also chose not to pursue legal action. But her dismissal raises questions about what you can say or not about your job on social media.

Can an employer prohibit you from discussing your salary?

No, according to the National Labor Relations Act. Employees have the right to communicate with fellow employees and others about their wages. It's also unlawful for employers to punish, retaliate, threaten or put employees under surveillance for having such discussions.

However, the National Labor Relations Board said "when using electronic communications, like social media, keep in mind that your employer may have policies against using their equipment."

Termination with cause?

It's not known if Larson did use company equipment, but, "the idea that her actions were a firing offense seems pretty harsh," said Matthew Bergman, a Seattle-based attorney and founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center. "She was only there for two weeks."

Larson could have a good case if she considers taking legal action, said Bennitta Joseph, a partner at Joseph & Norinsberg LLC in New York.

"She should think about contacting a lawyer if she can show she was terminated for discussing her wages." said Joseph, who noted that most employees are usually fired for disciplinary or performance reasons.

MOVE AWAY FROM THE BUY BUTTON: Is TikTok reading my mind? Why it's so hard to avoid impulse purchases on social media

DIGITAL AMNESIA: How many phone numbers do you know by heart? Turns out we can't recall

Can I get fired over TikTok and other social media posts?

Bergman and Joseph say employers will likely monitor employees' social media accounts to ensure employees aren't involved in any unlawful behavior, Joseph said.

"A company has a huge interest to make sure you are not engaging in discriminatory statements, disclosing trade secrets, threats of violence, and unlawful conduct," Joseph said. "If they do find out that you are doing any of these, it could be grounds for termination."

"The higher up you are, the more careful you have to be about what you post," Joseph adds.

Bergman said many assume that what people do or say online, especially in regard to finances, is safe. But that's not always the case.

"I think it's important to take a step back and be cautious when revealing personal information on social media," Bergman said.

"Whether it’s an employer looking into your activities, or a potential swindler looking to take you of your money, I think it’s a dangerous road," Bergman added.

He has another piece of advice.

"It's probably better to keep your money matters offline," Bergman concluded.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'TikTok' got her fired from her job for sharing her salary on the site

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beyonce enlists help of Cardi B as she makes TikTok debut

    The pop superstar thanked her fans for ‘all the love’ for her new single.

  • Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

    He founded the Madchester group alongside his brother Shaun.

  • Doping sleuths keep sunscreen from burning track stars

    Shortly after last year's Olympics, the urine samples of more than six dozen athletes who competed in Tokyo came back with traces of a banned stimulant. The scientists discovered the stimulant could be found in an ingredient present in an over-the-counter sunscreen.

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.