TikTok is going wild for this UK village that looks like Italy

Photo credit: TikTok

As you probably already know by now, TikTok is chocka with helpful discoveries. From how to make pesto eggs and Oreo sushi to where to buy a sunset lamp, everyday truly is a school day (if school involved lots and lots of cats). Well, now it looks like TikTok is solving all our travel woes along with our culinary ones. Even if jetting off abroad for a summer holiday looks slightly up the air this year, we've found the perfect place for a staycation - thanks to one user who posted a video touring viewings aroung the hidden UK village which looks just like a rustic Mediterranean town. Summer holiday who?

The video, posted by TikTok user ByMeera5xo shows viewers around the village of Portmeirion in North Wales. The village was designed by an architect who was reportedly inspired by those classic pastel-walled European towns and decided to bring a hint of the Med all the way to sunny North Wales.

The video was captioned, "Did you know there is a hidden village in the UK that looks like Italy?" and shows the yellow and pink painted buildings, a small square and the clear blue-sea beach. It does look pretty idyllic... somehow even the bins look nice.

Imagine eating a 99 Flake with your toes dipped in that water?! This is going right to the top of the staycation list.

