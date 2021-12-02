TikTok Is Going Wild Over This $30 Gadget That Shreds Chicken in Seconds, and It's on Amazon

FusionBrands ShredMachine-The Quick

There are many methods you can use to shred chicken, but some are rather time consuming. If you're willing to add another gadget to your kitchen, then listen up. TikTok users have found yet another useful item on Amazon that shreds your chicken in seconds, and is dishwasher safe, too. One video, in particular, has gone viral with more than 28 million views and 3.7 million likes from users who can't wait to get their hands on one.

It's no surprise that the FusionBrands ShredMachine keeps selling out at Amazon, but luckily, it's back in stock right now. The red shade featured in the video was the first to go, but you can still order it in black. The device features a non-skid base and two large handles to make rotating the lid super easy, and it's made from BPA-free nylon that can withstand high heat. Plus, it's lightweight and won't take up a ton of space in your kitchen. Add one to your cart before it sells out again because who knows when it will come back in stock.

In the TikTok video, the user says it's ideal for shredding large amounts of chicken at once to cut down on cooking time. The video is a little sped up, but it appears that they shred one chicken breast in approximately 10 seconds, which means you could shred around six breasts in a minute — for such a small gadget, that's almost unheard of. Not only has it gained the love of TikTok users, but it also has a fair amount of five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say "it works like a charm" and it simply has them obsessed.

"This thing has been a total godsend for shredding chicken," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It's way better, faster and less messy than using a mixer to shred chicken."

Not only will the FusionBrands ShredMachine be a great addition to your own kitchen, but since it's on sale for just $30, it makes for an affordable and useful gift, too. You might want to grab more than one before it sells out again just in case. The viral video continues to send TikTok users into a frenzy, so it's only a matter of time before it's out of stock.