Adding this affordable carafe set to your morning routine is basically self care, according to TikTok

Not going to lie, “aesthetic” self care morning routines on TikTok are my kryptonite. Especially the routines that include a glass carafe and drinking glass set.

Obviously, I know that these morning routines are entirely performative and unrealistic. Still, there’s just something about the soft motions of filling up the carafe with water at night, placing it on the nightstand and then immediately hydrating when the morning alarm hits 5:30. And when the carafe then gets filled with iced coffee to kick off a journal-writing sesh? Ugh, self care heaven.

In an attempt to see if I — a chronic alarm snoozer — can amp up my morning routine for 2023, I went to Amazon to see if I could find one of these gorgeous TikTok carafe sets for cheap. My prayers were answered with this carafe for just $25.

This two-piece glass set features a carafe with a slim neck and ribbed design that is both modern and traditional, plus a matching drinking glass sized perfectly to use as a lid. Of course, pretty lids are super important when it comes to keeping dust and other gross stuff out of your fancy TikTok glass carafe.

Despite the glass carafe set being affordable, it’s still made with thick, durable glass. That means you don’t have to worry about ghosts knocking it over mid-haunt while you’re sleeping. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, making it approved for the laziest of routines.

Thank you Amazon, TikTok and this $25 glass carafe set for making this lazy girl feel like even she can have an aesthetic morning routine.

