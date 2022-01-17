TikTok Is in a Frenzy Over This $22 Hair Conditioner That Delivers Salon-Worthy Color in Just One Use

Kera Color Conditioner

Few things in this world are quite as painful as leaving the hair salon with less-than-satisfying results (cue: post-appointment meltdowns in the car). Whether you didn't realize the highlights you've been wanting for months would turn brassy after just a few weeks, or you're still working on the confrontational chops needed to ask for corrections right on the spot, if a disappointing salon splurge has ever left you looking less Pinterest and more pin-striped, you're certainly not alone.

Before you decide to grin and bear it until your next appointment or succumb to swiping your card yet again, you may want to check out Keracolor's Clenditioner Hair Dye (aka TikTok's newest hair-saving discovery) that users say delivers salon-worthy locks without the $200 charge.

In a video that's been viewed more than 1.2 million times, TikTok user @jennapalek took to the video-sharing app to document her experience using the conditioner to her 410,000 followers after deciding she, "[hated] her hair and [didn't] want to look at it any longer" following a recent $250 highlight appointment.

After letting the shade 'Mocha' sit in her hair for three minutes while in the shower (which she detailed in a separate video posted to her page), the user was shocked by the results saying, "It kept all of my highlights…but it literally just completely changed the tone. It's like I just got out of the salon and I got low-lights or something."

While TikTok may be what's putting the conditioner on Gen-Z's radar, it isn't the first place users have voiced their obsession with the $22 coloring product; It's currently an Amazon best-seller where it's racked up an impressive 34,200 five-star ratings.

Beyond just conditioning, Keracolor deposits semi-permanent color into your tresses with every wash in order to increase the color's vibrancy while decreasing the need for frequent salon appointments — all without damaging your locks. It's made with hair-softening ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter and comes in 19 colorful and natural shades. Shoppers are so impressed with the product, they're already planning to repurchase.

"After making the transition from regularly coloring my hair to letting it go silver, I was still visiting the salon every six weeks for toner to keep it looking vibrant," one reviewer wrote. "I tried this product in the silver color and no more salon… [My] hair is clean, beautifully colored, and silky smooth after using…Can't say enough good things about this product!"

The conditioner is compatible with all hair types, and another reviewer noted how well it works on her natural hair: "​​I'm 3C so for those that are natural and understand, my hair [is] very kinky curly," the reviewer wrote. "As a Black woman, it's important I find products that work for my texture. I grabbed this to touch up my color and make it more vibrant so I don't have to always dye it. It worked amazingly."

The next time you find yourself in need of a color refresh, or crying in your car after a visit to the salon (we've all been there), head to Amazon to add the affordable, shopper-loved Keracolor Clenditioner to your cart and see what all the hype is about for yourself.

