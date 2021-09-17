TikTok found a tattoo tint that makes your brows look perfect

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If there's one thing that wearing a mask has taught everyone this year, it's how to be innovative with your makeup routine. Skincare is at the forefront of everyone's mind these days, as are well-groomed brows that frame your face.

TikTok user evolveestheticsla posted a video stating that they were influenced by someone else on the app to buy the Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint. At first glance, the Brow Tint in dark brown (the shade used in the video) looks black upon application. However, viewers have to wait until the end of the video to see the magic once the tint is peeled off.

The TikTok video has already garnered over nine million plays and almost one million likes since November. Needless to say, commenters were ready to snag a Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint for themselves after watching.

The Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Longlasting Tint isn't permanent, but it does give your brows a much fuller look for days at a time. Not to mention, over 40,000 Amazon shoppers have reviewed it.

In the comments over on Amazon, shoppers have lots of good things to say about this brow tint including that it is "easy to use," "smudge proof" and "long lasting."

TikTok wins again with another intriguing beauty buy, and for under $20, it's a makeup steal.

