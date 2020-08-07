TikTok reveals how Kendall Jenner skips waiting at restaurants: 'Y'all really gonna ruin this?'

The popular Japanese sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. is a hot spot among the Hollywood elite — particularly the Kardashian-Jenners.
Nobu, Hillstone and LaScalla https://t.co/WHLfIHO4CL— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020
Reservations are pretty much mandatory to snag a spot at the luxurious spot and some people, according to Yelp, have waited up to 45 minutes on the phone just to reserve a spot days or weeks in advance. But, of course, Nobu would make exceptions for celebrities, especially since it gets free advertising from Instagram and paparazzi shots.
One TikToker, Lauren, who goes by the username lmalikk, exposed the secret roundabout way celebrities get to reserve a table in a quicker timeframe than most diners.
In the video, Lauren calls Nobu Malibu hoping to make a reservation for two.
“For this evening?” the hostess can be heard asking on the phone. “I can do either 6 or 6:30.”
Lauren makes a face indicating that neither time works for her and clarifies, “um, OK, it’s for Kendall Jenner.”
Suddenly, the hostess’s voice goes up an octave and she replies, “OK, can I get the password please?” to which Lauren immediately hangs up the phone.
“too many ppl tried this trend that kendall jenner put a password for nobu,” the video caption says.
“Lmaoooo, she’s had a password at nobu since I did this 2 years ago,” one person commented on the TikTok.
“[The] way her voice changed I’m dead,” another replied.
Others seemed unconvinced that this is the actual route Kendall Jenner takes to get a table.
“I don’t understand why people believe this? She definitely has an assistant text a manager there why would she call to make a resy?” a person pointed out.
“Y’all really gotta ruin this s*** for her they really have a password for her now,” someone said, to which Lauren replied, “I think she’ll live:)”
