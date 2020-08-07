TikTok reveals how Kendall Jenner skips waiting at restaurants: 'Y'all really gonna ruin this?'

The popular Japanese sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. is a hot spot among the Hollywood elite — particularly the Kardashian-Jenners.

Nobu, Hillstone and LaScalla https://t.co/WHLfIHO4CL — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

Reservations are pretty much mandatory to snag a spot at the luxurious spot and some people, according to Yelp, have waited up to 45 minutes on the phone just to reserve a spot days or weeks in advance. But, of course, Nobu would make exceptions for celebrities, especially since it gets free advertising from Instagram and paparazzi shots.

Credit: Kim Kardashian / Instagram Stories More

One TikToker, Lauren, who goes by the username lmalikk, exposed the secret roundabout way celebrities get to reserve a table in a quicker timeframe than most diners.

In the video, Lauren calls Nobu Malibu hoping to make a reservation for two.

“For this evening?” the hostess can be heard asking on the phone. “I can do either 6 or 6:30.”

Lauren makes a face indicating that neither time works for her and clarifies, “um, OK, it’s for Kendall Jenner.”

Suddenly, the hostess’s voice goes up an octave and she replies, “OK, can I get the password please?” to which Lauren immediately hangs up the phone.

“too many ppl tried this trend that kendall jenner put a password for nobu,” the video caption says.

“Lmaoooo, she’s had a password at nobu since I did this 2 years ago,” one person commented on the TikTok.

“[The] way her voice changed I’m dead,” another replied.

Others seemed unconvinced that this is the actual route Kendall Jenner takes to get a table.

“I don’t understand why people believe this? She definitely has an assistant text a manager there why would she call to make a resy?” a person pointed out.

“Y’all really gotta ruin this s*** for her they really have a password for her now,” someone said, to which Lauren replied, “I think she’ll live:)”

Want more Kardashian news? Read about what Kourtney said about filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and why she can’t do it anymore.

More from In The Know:

5 of the biggest Kardashian-Jenner Photoshop fails

11 gorgeous handbags to snag during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

This popular tie-dye face mask set quickly sold out — now it’s back

Bicycles are selling out, but these 4 Amazon picks are still in stock

The post TikTok found out how Kendall Jenner always gets a table at cool restaurants appeared first on In The Know.