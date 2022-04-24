TikTok Fashion Creators Are The New Critics — Here Are The Best To Follow

Frances Solá-Santiago
·5 min read

Over the past two years, TikTok has become a go-to platform for fashion fans and creators to indulge in commentary, trend forecasting, and fashion history. The numbers don’t lie: Trend forecasting videos on the app have over 40 million views, while the hashtag #fashionhistory has amassed over 600 million views, all within the wide universe of #fashiontok — the community for fashion fans on TikTok — which has garnered more than 3 billion views.

“It reminds me of the time before influencers, when the people who were influential were people who had other jobs but they had something to say,” Alexandra Hildreth, a TikTok fashion commentator who goes by @guyfieri.superfan, told Refinery29 in 2021.

The fashion aficionado to TikTok commentator pipeline has become the go-to formula for style-minded creators on the app, with some leveraging their online audiences to snag gigs that include brand partnerships, freelance writing and staff jobs. Sure, TikTok is also full of shopping trends, hauls, and totally unrealistic #dayinmylife videos. But there’s a different type of fashion influencer on the platform, too, whose personality and knowledge flourishes within the algorithm.

If you find yourself too overwhelmed with the FYP scrolling trying to find some fashion creators worth your time, here are the best to follow right now.

Mandy Lee, @oldloserinbrooklyn

@oldloserinbrooklyn Trend forecast: indie sleaze revival #trendcycle #nostalgia #tumblrfashion #indiekid ♬ Sex and the City (Main Theme) – TV Sounds Unlimited

Mandy Lee is a trend forecaster known for her deep analysis on fashion trends, as well as predictions on what’s to come for our wardrobes and the runways. She is also known for coining names for current trends like “Indie Sleaze”. Recently, she left her job as a trend forecaster to pursue a freelance career as a writer and creator, thanks to the success she’s had as a TikToker with over 330,000 followers.

Alexandra Hildreth, @guyfieri.superfan

@guyfieri.superfan I didn’t have time to edit my captions I’m omw to work but drop your fave writers in the comments #TheAdamProject #balenciaga #vogue #runway #saintlaurent #fyp #fashion ♬ original sound – guyfieri.superfan

Hildreth is known for her analytical rants about fashion, culture and trends — she’s covered everything from Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign to the 2021 Met Gala — which are almost always delivered from her bedroom in New York City. Before becoming a TikTok creator, she was already working in fashion as a project manager at Beyond The Mag, joining the platform right before the pandemic. So far, she has attracted over 60,000 followers and has collaborated with publications like Vogue Business, which invited her to participate in a panel about Gen Z’s shopping habits.

Agustina Panzoni, @thealgorythm

@thealgorythm I have been taking a tiktok break to deal with this. My tribute to her 💚 #handmedowns #storytime #grwm ♬ original sound – The algorythm

Panzoni first jumped on TikTok when she lost her job as a trend forecaster at WGSN. Since then, the Argentinian creator has attracted over 250,000 followers by diving into the trend cycle, emerging subcultures and runway reviews. She is best known for coining the term “subversive basics” in 2021, a concept based on the idea that staple items like T-shirts and pants were becoming edgier with cut-outs, distressed elements and NSFW hemlines.

Alyssa Mosley, @cherryemojixo

@cherryemojixo What if Africa was the birth place of couture? #thebemagugu ♬ original sound – alyssa mosley

Mosley is a multi-faceted fashion commentator whose content spans three-minute dives on the democratisation of fashion, short videos highlighting Black-owned brands, celebrity style and underrated items to buy. Her unfiltered analysis makes her a must-follow creator on TikTok, often providing refreshing content that veers aways from what most of #fashiontok is discussing.

Priscilla, @priscillastyles

@priscillastyles Quiero vernos más presentes💜 las amo #fashionindustry #fashionweek #gucci ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Priscilla is a Mexican fashion creator who regularly discusses celebrity fashion, street style, runway trends, and must-have items. She’s also launched her own series of courses to teach her audience of over 500,000 followers how to get into fashion.

Timothy Chernyaev, @relaxitsonlyfashion

@relaxitsonlyfashion Reply to @be.lugawhale #balenciaga ♬ original sound – relaxitsonlyfashion

Chernyaev is a stylist by day and TikTok creator by night. His unfiltered reactions to runway shows have earned him a following of over 200,000. Over the past few months, he’s also started showing off his own style, giving his audience tips on how to best adapt trends into their wardrobes.

Mosha Lündstrom Halbert, @havesomestyle

@havesomestyle searching for a better signal #dior #runway #pfw #shoes #heels #handbags #fashion ♬ It’s Not up to You – Bjork

Lündstrom is a fashion journalist and creator who has contributed to publications like Vogue and Financial Times. Her TikTok channel, which currently boasts over 30,000 followers, is focused on dissecting runway trends, celebrity style and fashion history, from the significance of Virgil Albloh’s work to the looks at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Benji, @fashionboy

@fashionboy History of @Coach in 60 secs #fashiontiktok #fashionhistory #fashioneducation #fashion #coach #coach80 ♬ Wii Shop Channel – McTweet

Benji’s channel, which has amassed over 208,000 followers, has become a go-to resource for people who want to learn about fashion, from history to brand codes to today’s news. His series “identifying fashion” teaches his audience what the defining elements of high fashion brands are, from the structured blazers of Balmain to the colourblocked glamour of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino.

