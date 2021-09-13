The TikTok-famous foundation celebs wore at the VMAs

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic and Jason Kempin/Getty Images - Getty Images

I love a good makeup recommendation. During lockdown, like pretty much all millennials, I found myself downloading TikTok – and with it, came *cue singing on a magic carpet* a whole new world... of makeup.

From that pink-tubed mascara that stretches your lashes to your eyebrows to discovering the blusher that Kylie Jenner uses, it’s a goldmine for discovering new products.

Pre-pandemic though, my go-to source was the Instagram pages of celebrity makeup artists, because who better to tell you what Jennifer Lopez was wearing on her last red carpet appearance than the person that painted her face themselves?

But the absolute best make-up recommendation of all time? When the world of TikTok and celeb makeup artists combine.

That’s what happened at the MTV VMAs when Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup artist Rokael revealed that he used KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation Balm (in Medium 042, Tan 060, Tan 063 and Tan 066, in case you wondered).

If you missed it – to which, my question would be: how?!?! – KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Foundation Balm blew up on TikTok earlier this year, thanks to its insane high coverage that doesn’t go cakey.

Kourtney wasn’t the only one walking the VMAs red carpet with Good Apple on her face, either. Celebrity makeup artist Adam Burrell revealed that he used the same foundation on none other than Avril Lavigne – and I mean, just look at her.

Sheer perfection.

BRB, just going to dig this out of my makeup collection.

Follow Hanna on Instagram.

You Might Also Like