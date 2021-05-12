I tried popular TikTok beauty products, here’s what’s actually worth buying

Sarah Young
·12 min read
&lt;p&gt;The app has solidified its place as the go-to destination for discovering cult beauty products&lt;/p&gt; (iStock/The Independent)

The app has solidified its place as the go-to destination for discovering cult beauty products

(iStock/The Independent)

It’s no secret that lockdown has had a major impact on many of our beauty routines, with the closure of salons prompting an increase in sales of DIY treatments for everything from teeth whitening and manicures to buzz cuts and balayage.

Despite having very little reason to put on a full face, it seems as though our appetite for beauty has not waned during the pandemic, but the way we access it has.

Read more: We put ghd’s new max styler to the test

With more time on our hands and less in-person interactions taking place, social media has become the go-to destination for discovering new products, with one platform in particular reigning supreme when it comes to recommendations for beauty buys that will keep our complexions glowing and our hair shiny until we’re back in the safe hands of professionals.

We are, of course, talking about TikTok. Not just the place to go for learning viral dance moves or pasta recipes, the app has quickly morphed into a one-stop shop for the make-up and skincare products you never knew you needed. In fact, its influence has been so strong that the hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has racked up more than 1.5 billion views and probably just as many pounds in sales.

The platform allows creators to share their thoughts on products while also offering up clear evidence in the form of videos, which last just long enough to convince you to add said gamechanging item to your online shopping basket.

But, with so many clips to sift through it can be hard to know what’s really worth snapping up. Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you by putting them to the test to deliver our round-up of the TikTok-approved beauty buys that will revolutionise your routine.

From cleansers and hair tools to transfer-proof lip glosses, these are the products you need to try.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: £28, Feelunique.com

Paula&#x002019;s Choice
Paula’s Choice

This international bestseller is also a TikTok favourite, with beauty influencers such as @skincarebyhyram constantly raving about its ability to dissolve built-up dead skin cells and unclog pores to deliver a dramatic improvement in the skin's appearance and texture. So, naturally, we had to put it to the test.

A leave-on exfoliant designed for congested, oily and combination skin, this gentle formula stars BHA (beta hydroxy acid) salicylic acid as its powerhouse ingredient, which is a clinically proven blemish buster. It also contains methylpropanediol, which enhances absorption so you can get the most out of each and every ingredient while simultaneously boosting hydration levels, and a green tea extract delivers a hefty dose of antioxidants to leave the complexion bright and clear.

With a fluid, toner-like consistency, we applied the product over their entire face using a cotton pad, starting by adding it to their routines just two or three times a week. Instantly after the first use, our skin had an unbelievable shine to it and while we did experience some tingling, it quickly subsided. With normal to dry skin, our face felt tight at first but we found that following up with a super-hydrating moisturiser helped. We also experienced some slight flakiness on our cheeks, prompting us to focus the product on just our T-zone.

After a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads. While we preferred to use this product at night, you can use it in the daytime too – just make sure to follow with SPF.

Buy now

CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser with salicylic acid: £12, Boots.com

CeraVe
CeraVe

Whether you need a protective SPF or your dry skin needs a super-hydrating moisturiser, CeraVe's got you covered. But there’s one product in particular that’s proven a hit with TikTokers: the SA smoothing cleanser with salicylic acid.

An affordable drugstore product, the cleanser has been hailed on the app for helping to soothe acne-prone skin. It is infused with salicylic acid, a hero ingredient for oily skin that gently exfoliates, unclogs pores and reduces inflammation and redness, while also reinforcing the skin’s natural barrier with hyaluronic acid. But, does it really work?

In our review of the best-selling cleanser, our tester noted that the non-scented gel formula has a runny consistency that offers a slight lather, and added that although it does not feel like the most luxurious cleansing experience, it does deliver on its claims.

“After just one use during particularly bad breakouts, redness is reduced and my skin feels smoother, and after just two weeks of using the cleanser twice daily, my acne significantly cleared up and breakouts have been kept at bay ever since,” they said. “This no-frills product helps me manage my skin during a flare-up, improving the texture of my scarring and banishing any inflammation. At just £12 a bottle, I honestly can’t see myself using anything else for the time being, which is a big statement to make given how much I love trying new formulas. While it doesn’t offer the same experience as a more luxe, creamy cleanser, I’d take the results of CeraVe’s offering any day.”

Buy now

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: £9.99, Boots.com

Maybelline
Maybelline

With many of us mourning the loss of eyelash treatments during lockdown, Maybelline came to the rescue with a mascara designed to give you long and luscious lashes.

The lash sensational sky high mascara is TikTok’s latest viral sensation with more than 124 million views on the hashtag #skyhighmascara. It proved so popular in the US that its UK launch was brought forward three months and it is constantly in and out of stock across retailers. But is it really as good as the internet will have you believe? In short: absolutely.

Housed in a metallic baby pink tube, the wand, which the brand calls its “flex tower” is made of plastic and extremely flexible, with tiny, spiky bristles that grip and reach for every lash, even the little ones.

We started by applying just one layer and found that the formula delivered some lengthening, but not the kind we’ve seen all over TikTok, so we went back in to build some more layers. While doing this with some mascaras can lead to clumpy, spider-like lashes, sky high didn’t make ours stick together and instead somehow magically made them appear longer and fuller than they naturally are. This, Maybelline says, is because the formula has been infused with bamboo extract and fibres.

When it comes to staying power, we didn’t experience any smudging, which is something our oily eyelids are particularly prone to. Despite this, we found that it wasn’t difficult to remove at the end of the day. We simply massaged our normal cleansing balm onto our lashes and viola. Say hello to another affordable beauty product you need to add to your make-up collection.

Buy now

Dr Jart+ cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment: £13, Cultbeauty.com

Dr Jart+
Dr Jart+

TikTok users have been wowed by the immediate effect of the cicapair skincare line by K-Beauty brand Dr Jart+, with the app reporting a 1,000 per cent increase in clicks, while search interest on Google has spiked ever since it landed on TikTok, with a growth of 809 per cent in the last two weeks of October 2020 alone.

Available in the reformulated 15ml or the original 50ml, the cicapair tiger grass colour correcting treatment is designed to even tone and perfect your complexion by neutralising redness and blurring imperfections for a healthy-looking, dewy finish. The formula contains a lengthy list of ingredients, including houttuynia cordata, yarrow plant extracts and panthenol to soothe skin and hydrate as well as raspberry leaf extract to cover up inflammation.

In our review of the popular cream, our tester commented on its thick texture, explaining that you only need a small amount to cover a large surface area. “We dabbed a few small dots over our whole face, after moisturising, and blended in with a densely packed foundation brush. After a few seconds, the green cream became whiter, before transforming into a subtle beige tint that perfectly matched our fair skin tone,” they said.

Our tester found that the treatment helped to even out all areas of discolouration and redness and left their skin looking clear and glowy, but as if they weren’t wearing anything at all. “The smallest amount made a huge difference and we were instantly impressed,” they explained. “It won’t fully conceal large spots or fading acne scars, but it does give your skin a luminous boost that neutralises redness, particularly on the cheeks and around the nose. With one application, it left our skin looking better than it has during the whole of lockdown.”

Buy now

Nyx shine loud high pigment lip shine lip gloss: £11, Boots.com

Nyx
Nyx

A long-wear, no-transfer lip colour with a hyper glossy finish, Nyx says this product allows you to “kiss, drink, hair flip, and wear under a mask with no worries”. Many TikTokers have been attesting to its ability to do so, by sharing videos of themselves kissing their hands to demonstrate that there is, indeed, no transfer. But does it sound too good to be true?

The lipstick is basically a two-step, dual-sided product. First, you apply the colour side, which is a matte liquid lipstick and then, once that layer has dried, you apply the clear gloss on top to seal it in. When we applied the colour lipstick, the formula was extremely pigmented and while it originally felt smooth with a slight shine at first, after a matter of seconds it dried to become super-matte and tacky – so much so that we couldn’t close our lips without them sticking together.

Luckily, the glossy topcoat changed that. Clear and slightly dense, the gloss applied seamlessly with no colour transfer from the liquid lipstick and we found that our lips felt moisturised immediately after application. After about 10 minutes, we tested the transfer-proof claims by pressing our fingers to our lips and found that, while no colour came off, the gloss remained tacky, meaning there was some transfer. That being said, the gloss endured mask-wearing, eating and drinking throughout the day and, although our lips eventually lost their sheen, the colour underneath did not budge. In fact, we found the lipstick was so transfer-proof that they even had trouble removing it at the end of the day.

Buy now

Revlon pro collection one step dryer and volumizer: £59.99, Boots.com

Revlon
Revlon

Skincare and make-up aren’t the only beauty products receiving praise on TikTok – haircare tools are making waves too. Case in point: Revlon’s one step hair dryer and volumiser hot air brush, which has prompted a flurry of joy from app users with the hashtag #revlonhairdryerbrush currently boasting 83.4 million views.

The tool, which is essentially a hairbrush and hairdryer in one that allows you to create effortless loose waves and add instant volume, won best buy in our round-up of the best hot air brushes. The reviewer said that at first glance the brush, which comes in a pink and black colourway, looks quite big, but that its heat and styling is spot on.

“The brush’s power is apparent as soon as you turn it on, with hot air flowing right to the root, thanks to its ionic technology that helps dry, detangle and style your locks. The settings are simple too, with one click to start and a second click for more power,” they said. “The brush is designed specifically for mid to short hair, but we found it worked great on long hair too. Overall, we loved the fuzz-free and bouncy blow-dry result that we were left with.”

Buy now

Carbon Theory facial cleansing bar: £6, Beautybay.com

Carbon Theory
Carbon Theory

There once was a time when, if someone told you they washed their face with soap, you would gasp in horror. After all, soap is notorious for stripping the skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling dry and sensitive. However, there's now a new wave of solid cleansing bars that promise gentle yet effective cleansing and one of them has gone viral on TikTok – with good reason.

A UK-based beauty brand, Carbon Theory launched in 2018 and has since found fame for its facial cleansing bar, which is made using organic tea tree oil. While an oil sounds like the last thing you’d want to add to an oily complexion, tea tree actually serves as a natural antiseptic, which helps to deeply cleanse skin and purify your pores. In this cleanser, it’s paired with activated charcoal, which is known to gently draw out bacteria, toxins and excess oil, creating a winning combination.

In our review of the cleansing bar, our tester said they found the best way to apply it was to run the product under warm water and rubbed it until it lathers. After massaging the product into wet skin, they said their skin felt instantly fresh and thoroughly cleaned. “My main concern with the combination of tea tree and charcoal was that together they’d be too harsh. However, as they’re balanced out by shea butter, skin actually felt softer afterwards than it did at the start,” the tester said.

Using the cleansing bar both morning and night, our reviewer added that they did experience some purging along their jawline but that it only lasted three days before the results started. “Not only did my hormonal flare-ups grind to a halt, but texture from my old scarring started to even out and the worst of my hyperpigmentation began to fade after just 10 days. Reversing acne scars is a long journey, but it’s off to a very good start,” they said.

Buy now

Stay up-to-date with the latest shopping news and reviews by following our IndyBest Instagram account

Read More

Daybreak trainers to hoodies: Everything we’ll be shopping in Nike’s up to 50% off spring sale

Golden Globes 2021: Eyeshadow palettes to recreate Nicola Coughlan’s neon pink look

11 best CBD and hemp skincare products to have on your radar, from serums to balms

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors keep playing for lottery position with another loss to Clippers

    The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.

  • Drew Robinson hits first HR since losing right eye in suicide attempt

    Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima in latest COVID setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • College pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found after surge of donations

    Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson, who was born without a left hand, had his prosthetic arm stolen out of his car last week.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes with Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Alex Rodriguez's group reportedly hasn't closed Timberwolves deal yet

    Alex Rodriguez's group had 30 days to exclusively negotiate for the Timberwolves.

  • Kids flood Tim Stutzle's yard with caps after his crowdless first NHL hat trick

    With no fans to litter the ice with hats after his first NHL 'trick, some adorable local kids made up for it by littering Tim Stutzle's yard with them instead.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Padres hit by COVID-19 concerns, 5 players out, beat Rockies

    DENVER (AP) — Already minus star Fernando Tatis Jr. and two backups before the first pitch because of COVID-19 concerns, the San Diego Padres then needed to pull Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer in the middle of the game for virus-related reasons. The shorthanded Padres wound up beating Colorado 8-1 on Tuesday night, boosted by Manny Machado's home run and five RBIs, but suddenly found themselves in a precarious position. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said he anticipated being able to play Wednesday’s doubleheader at Coors Field as scheduled. "You never really plan out these scenarios, but we know things are going to come up,” he said. “Our guys are going to be ready. If they’re coming from Triple-A or whatever, we’ve got a lot of faith in our minor league crew that’s preparing these guys and they’re going to come in. At the end of the day, we’re planning on 14 innings tomorrow. We’ve got (Yu) Darvish and (Blake) Snell going and we’re going to be ready to play ball.” “Obviously it’s not ideal, but I want to give credit to our guys tonight. We had a lot of hectic things going on,” he said. “We had a short bench and everybody stepped up and filled in.” Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list earlier in the day. The dynamic shortstop was joined by utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo, who were sidelined prior to the series opener as part of Major League Baseball's contact tracing health and safety protocols. Myers knocked into the right-field wall in the first inning while catching Garrett Hampson’s deep flyball. Myers appeared to be shaken up on the play and was checked by team trainers, and remained in the game. But in the third, he was replaced in right field by Tucupita Marcano. While he did bang his elbow on the play, Myers was removed when the team learned he had tested positive for the virus, Tingler said. Hosmer was subbed out of first base in the seventh for contact tracing. “It’s a bummer,” Machado said. “It definitely has been a down day. It’s unfortunate, the situation that is going on.” “We have a great group of guys in there, who step in for each other. We had guys who flew in and stepped up big time for us today,” he said. It was Colorado's sixth straight loss to San Diego dating to Aug. 30, 2020. They have been outscored 47-11 in that span. Down 1-0 in the fifth, the Padres went ahead when Machado followed Jake Croneworth’s double with a drive off Antonio Senzatela (1-4) that soared into the left-field bleachers. Machado’s two-out, bases-loaded triple off Tyler Kinley was part of San Diego’s six-run sixth that also included Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly, Ha-Seong Kim’s run-scoring fielder’s choice and Hosmer’s RBI single. The Padres employed a pitching by committee approach ahead of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. Dinelson Lamet went the first two innings and allowed one run on one hit. Miguel Diaz (1-0) earned the win with three innings of scoreless relief. Senzatela made his first start since coming off the injured list earlier in the day because of a groin strain. “It’s good to have him back,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “His arm felt good, just felt fine. So, you know, we didn’t have much of a sixth (inning) but he kept us in the game through five.” TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: With Tatis, Profar and Mateo placed on the injured list, INF/OF Tucupita Marcano and RHP Nabil Crismatt were recalled from Triple-A El Paso and selected OF John Andreoli to the roster. Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to last Friday, with a lower back strain. Senzatela was activated from the IL prior to the game, returning from a right groin strain. UP NEXT The Padres and Rockies are slated to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the second game a makeup for Monday’s rainout. RHP Jon Gray (4-2, 3.12 ERA) is scheduled to start the first game for the Rockies against San Diego’s Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA). LHP Austin Gomber (2-4, 6.35 ERA) is set to start the second game for the Rockies against LHP Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15 ERA). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dennis Georgatos, The Associated Press

  • Horton-Tucker comes up big in OT as Lakers edge Knicks

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.1 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers improved their hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and prevented the New York Knicks from clinching a postseason berth with a 101-99 victory Tuesday night. The Knicks trailed 98-93 with 1:56 remaining, but scored six straight points to grab the lead, including Julius Randle's 3-pointer with 1:11 left. In a game that saw 23 lead changes, Horton-Tucker came up with the big shot when the Lakers needed it most. He scored seven of his 13 points in overtime. Kyle Kuzma, who missed Sunday’s game due to lower back tightness, led the Lakers with 23 points and Anthony Davis scored 20. Los Angeles (39-30) is one game behind Portland and Dallas for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season. Randle had 31 points and Derrick Rose 27 for the Knicks, who were hoping to clinch their first postseason berth since 2013 with a victory. New York, Atlanta and Miami are all tied at 38-31, but only the Heat have secured their spot in the top six of the Eastern Conference. The Knicks had a 76-73 advantage going into the fourth quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the period to go up 85-75 with 7:39 remaining. The Lakers trailed by seven with 5 minutes left before going on a 9-2 run as Andre Drummond's layup off Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's assist evened it at 89 with 1:56 to go. Rose’s jumper with 1:37 remaining put the Knicks up by two, but they were unable to come away with points on their final three possessions. Caldwell-Pope missed a 3-pointer from the corner but Wesley Matthews gathered in the rebound and laid it in to tie it at 91 with 3.1 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Randle missed a driving floater in the lane to send it to overtime. The Knicks had a 42-40 advantage midway through the second quarter before the Lakers ran off nine straight points — including six by Kuzma — to go up 49-42 with 3:42 remaining. That was the largest lead by any team the first three quarters. TIP INS Knicks: Alec Burks (bruised left knee) and Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) were out for the third straight game. Lakers: Alex Caruso got the start but only played seven minutes in the first quarter due to right foot soreness. ... Drummond (16 points, 18 rebounds) posted his 25th double-double this season, including his seventh since joining Los Angeles on March 28. UP NEXT Knicks: Close the regular season with three straight home games, beginning Thursday against San Antonio. Lakers: Host Houston on Wednesday. Los Angeles will unveil its 2019-20 championship banner before the game. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field bleachers for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games. Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy hit an early homer as they fell behind 4-1. But Lux, who has struggled to keep his batting average above .200 in an injury-plagued start to his season, delivered the game-changing hit that the Dodgers have lacked lately off Rafael Montero (3-2). The Seattle closer had escaped a tough jam in the seventh. Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight on their five-game road trip. Garrett Cleavinger (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the 27-year-old reliever's first major league victory. Kenley Jansen worked a flawless ninth for his sixth save. Seattle couldn't capitalize on a strong start by Yusei Kikuchi, who racked up a career-best 11 strikeouts while pitching six-hit ball into the seventh inning. Kikuchi outdueled Walker Buehler, who gave up homers for three of the four hits he allowed over seven innings while striking out eight. Haniger connected for a 402-foot homer in the first inning. He then saved at least one run in the second with a sliding catch on Lux's fly to right, stranding two Dodgers. Seager lofted a high homer to right off a good inside cutter from Buehler in the fourth, putting Seattle up 3-0 with his third career homer at his younger brother's home ballpark. Muncy's 433-foot homer in the fourth was his sixth of the season. Haniger’s third career multi-homer game, his first since June 2018, gave him a team-leading 10 home runs this year and evoked memories of the power he showed off during his All-Star campaign in 2018, when he hit 26 homers in his only full major league season. After the Dodgers loaded the bases and chased Kikuchi in the seventh, reliever Anthony Misiewicz got a generous called third strike on Mookie Betts before Corey Seager's two-out single trimmed Seattle's lead to 4-3. TRAINER'S ROOM Dodgers: AJ Pollock drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh, his first action since straining his hamstring Friday in Anaheim. ... Cody Bellinger is “progressing nicely” in his return from a hairline leg fracture, manager Dave Roberts said. Bellinger is still running at 60%. ... LHP David Price (strained right hamstring) threw a simulated inning. He will be activated after he throws to hitters once or twice. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw two innings in Arizona this week. He will make minor league rehab starts before he returns. UP NEXT Los Angeles LHP Julio Urías (4-1, 3.59 ERA) takes the mound for the series finale against RHP Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.51). Urías has gone five innings in all seven of his starts, but he was roughed up by the Angels for five runs last Friday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • NBA Playoff tracker: Heat clinch playoff berth behind Bam Adebayo, send Celtics to likely play-in fate

    The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.