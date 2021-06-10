This TikTok-Famous 3-Piece Bikini Set Makes People Feel "Instantly Sexy"

TikTok 3-piece bikini set

Courtesy

Getting dressed for a day at the beach or by the pool isn't just about finding a well-fitting, stylish swimsuit; you'll also need a matching cover-up for the moments you're not soaking in the sun. Luckily, TikTok users discovered a three-piece swimsuit set on Amazon that comes with a bikini and a sarong cover-up, creating the perfect one-and-done summer outfit.

Back in April, TikTok star Lauren Wolfe (who recently launched a collection with Amazon's The Drop) posted an Amazon bikini haul featuring the Soly Hux three-piece bikini set. She called the swimsuit "the cutest bikini I've ever seen," adding that the matching sarong makes it even better. Since then, the video has gotten 1.4 million views, earning the swimsuit a spot in Amazon's Internet famous finds section.

You can choose from 45 colors and patterns, from solid black to an abstract multicolored print to red and pink florals. Depending on the color you choose, the style of the top and bottom may be slightly different and offer more or less coverage. Each set comes with a sarong in the same color or print as the bikini.

SOLY HUX Women's Tie Dye Wrap Bikini Bathing Suits with Mesh Beach Skirt 3 Piece Swimsuits

Courtesy

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

"I'm really impressed by this set," one reviewer wrote. "Looks great on, quality is good, and the skirt covers my butt, so I get to look cute at the family water park without showing my whole bottom."

A second shopper wrote, "I was a little skeptical at first about this three-piece set. When it arrived, the quality checked out, and I put it on and instantly felt sexy. I love the little sarong skirt. It accents my body along with the criss cross in the front from the bikini ties. I'll be ordering another one soon!"

The swimsuit set is available in sizes extra small through extra large, and most reviewers recommend ordering a size up to prevent unwanted spillage.

With this three-piece bikini set in your wardrobe, you won't have to worry about putting together entire outfits for beach days this summer. Shop the one-and-done Soly Hux swimsuit and cover-up set on Amazon below.

Story continues

SOLY HUX Women's Tie Dye Wrap Bikini Bathing Suits with Mesh Beach Skirt 3 Piece Swimsuits

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

SOLY HUX Women's Tie Dye Wrap Bikini Bathing Suits with Mesh Beach Skirt 3 Piece Swimsuits

Courtesy

Shop now: $21; amazon.com