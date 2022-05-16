TikTok discovered the perfect way to eat outdoors without flies landing on your food

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Anyone who enjoys eating outdoors knows the struggle is real when it comes to keeping flies and bugs away from your food. Is there anything worse than seeing a fly land on your fries? Or bugs floating in your drink? No way!

If you love dining al fresco, then you'll definitely want to invest in a few of the Amazon fly fans that are currently going viral on TikTok. User @fowl444 recently posted a video of an outdoor dining setup with three Amazon fly fans hard at work. Despite the fact that there are a bunch of yummy treats on the table, there isn't a bug in sight. Is it any wonder the video has more than 350,000 likes?

Treva Chemical-Free Table Top Bug Repellent/Deterrent Fan with Holographic Blades, Black (2 Pack), $29.99

You can score one of the Amazon fly fans from a few different vendors on the site. If you're looking for a simple black option like the one shown in the TikTok video, try the Treva Chemical-Free Table Top Bug Repellent/Deterrent Fan for just under $30.

This Treva Chemical-Free Table Top Bug Repellent/Deterrent Fan is another popular option that's under $20. The base is bright pink and the blades are holographic, so it will add some flair to your table.

People on TikTok and shoppers on Amazon alike are really into these handy fly fans that make barbecues and picnics way more enjoyable. If you want to keep bugs away at your next outdoor gathering, be sure to invest in a few and see what the hype is all about.

