TikTok discovered a mascara that makes your lashes look absolutely gigantic

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unapologetic beauty lovers pine after a good lash. From eyelash extensions to strip falsies, makeup fans go to great lengths for, well, lengthy lashes. But a simple hack to get big, bold eyelashes has apparently been hiding in the drugstore all along. And it’s under $10.

TikTok user @rachryp recently posted a video singing the praises of L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara, claiming the product results in “big, bombshell eyelashes.” And she’s got the receipts to prove it.

The video of @rachryp using the product is truly on another level. After a few seconds of coating on the formula with skillful wiggles, this woman’s lashes are plain huge.

“This sh*t is bomb. I am not kidding,” she says in the video. “My eyes are tiny, but they look huge now that I have this mascara.”





The TikTok in question gathered more than 775,000 likes and over 5.2 million views in just a week. As expected, everyone has eyelash envy.

“This stuff is better than any high-end mascara I have bought,” @rachryp promises.

But application is also the key to success here. The TikTok creator advises going over your lashes several times using a wiggling motion to coat the lashes, then dipping into the tube again to pick up more product for a second application. While you may think this liberal technique would lead to clumping, the wand shape and comb-like bristles help ensure your lashes stay separated and lifted.

Credit: Amazon More

This TikTok creator isn’t the only one to swear by the drugstore mascara. The product has 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with more than 8,200 ratings. It also has over 4 stars on both Target and Ulta.

In fact, many commenters on the original TikTok video say L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara has been their secret-only grail for years.

One TikTok user commented on the video, “If you make my favorite mascara sold out the next time I need some, so help me god.”

Yes, it’s apparently that good.

