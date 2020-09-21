TikTok deal could still be pulled and app ban reinstated if Chinese owner retains any control, Trump says

The deal to sell TikTok to Oracle and Walmart, and avert a ban, could still be pulled if Chinese owner Bytedance retains any control of the app, Donald Trump has said.

The president has given his support to a deal that would sell a part of TikTok to the US companies and allow the app to continue to operate in the US, amid threats that it could be banned. That was despite the fact that the TikTok deal did not seem to satisfy previous orders that China’s Bytedance should not have any ownership of the app.

But now Mr Trump has said that his administration would not approve the deal if buyers Oracle and Walmart did not get "total control" over the app.