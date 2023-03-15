TikTok commenters overreact to woman's controversial reason for leaving her Hinge date: 'I'm crazy — but you guys are taking it to a different level'

Update, March 15: The story now reflects an NBC News interview in which Dafna said she didn't actually have the date interaction she claimed.

A New York woman named Dafna (@dafna_diamant) recently hopped on TikTok to vent about her Hinge date gone wrong. But instead of getting the wave of support she likely expected, she’s now getting slammed by commenters who think she seriously overreacted.

In her TikTok, Dafna walks along a city street while explaining that she’s just left a bad Hinge date.

“Why am I doing this to myself?” she asks, before recapping her night.

Apparently, things started out normally. The pair arranged to meet up for dinner and chatted for a bit over the menu and, according to Dafna, things were going well.

For starters, she said the guy seemed “very nice” and she was happy to see he hadn’t catfished her with fake photos. But things started to go south (at least in Dafna’s mind) when the two put in their dinner orders.

While Dafna ordered the branzino, her date decided on a burger. That’s when the waitress asked him whether or not he’d like cheese on his burger, and he momentarily paused to ask if it would cost extra. Turns out, adding cheese to his burger would be an extra $3, so he decided to pass and put in his order as-is.

To most, this might be a pretty standard exchange between a waiter and a patron. But apparently, it did not sit well with Dafna. Instead, it set off alarm bells as she silently wondered, “What the actual f***?”

Shortly after the waitress left, her date leaned over and said, “OMG, you have to pay extra for everything these days” — a comment that he thought was harmless but turned out to be Dafna’s last straw.

Once they got their food, the TikToker said she ate until she was “satisfied” and then excused herself to go to the restroom. Yet instead of heading to the ladies’ room, she found the waitress, took her aside and asked to pay the bill herself. Then she left the restaurant without saying goodbye.

Story continues

To be fair, Dafna said she did text her date to explain that she’d left. She wrote, “The check is taken care of, you should have gotten the cheese.”

Her story now has more than 7.2 million views and a ton of comments from people who truly can’t believe she got so bent out of shape over a little cheese.

“This is crazy to me,” one user wrote. “he didn’t complain about the branzino, he simply didn’t feel like paying extra for cheese on his burger.”

“GIRRRLLLLLL YOU LEFT OVER $3 CHEESE ??? LMAO,” said someone else.

A lot of people called out the fact that Dafna probably didn’t expect so many people to disagree with her.

“These comments are not going how you thought they would, huh?” one person asked.

Others seemed to empathize with her mystery date, who they felt was probably better off with someone else, anyway.

“Justice for Cheese Man,” one person quipped.

“bro seems like he dodged a missile,” another person declared.

In a follow-up post, Dafna said she knows that she can be a bit particular, but makes no apologies for it. She also expressed her anger and frustration that so many people have resorted to trolling her in the comments — from saying that she’s “ugly” to declaring that she “doesn’t deserve love.”

“Do you think I don’t know that I’m crazy?” she asked commenters. “I’m crazy — but you guys are taking it to a different level.”

In The Know by Yahoo is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

The post TikTok commenters go too far reacting to woman’s reason for leaving her Hinge date appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

This woman met Cole Sprouse at an ice cream shop and yes, it was as uncomfortable as you think

Hi, these may be the best flowy travel pants to ever exist

This matte black knife set will instantly upgrade your kitchen — and it’s 72% off on Amazon

15 spring wedding guest dresses for every budget and style