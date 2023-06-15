Chinese bloggers call ‘white people food’ the ‘lunch of suffering.’ Debate followed

For years, so-called “white people food” has been mocked by many for its boring, tasteless nature, but people in China have taken the jokes to a new extreme.

The idea behind the ongoing mockery started when a Chinese woman in Switzerland posted a video of a woman on a train chowing down on a head of lettuce and slices of ham, BuzzFeed reported.

The video was captioned, “The locals always give me new shocks with various tricks,” and people were quick to give their experience with “white people food.” One commentator chimed in with, “My colleague only had a sweet pepper for lunch.”

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, bloggers are now giving their two cents on the deli meat and cracker combos.

Along with a photo of what could be classified as Lunchables, a Weibo user says, “The point of the white people’s meal is to learn what it feels like to be dead, but I’ve taken two bites and it was so bad it made me realise how alive I am.”

From broccoli to boiled eggs to steamed chicken breast, people in China are cooking these “white people meals” and posting the creations to their social media feeds.

One user posted a photo of their creation, saying “white people food” is the “lunch of suffering,” South China Morning Post reported.

Another woman described the three pillars of “white people food.” They are made up as “giving zero feeling to your food,” eating it “as a whole piece,” and “most importantly” these “tasteless foods” are only supposed to be eaten for lunch during your work day to help “separate work from life.”

"The spirit of white people food is that --it is supposed to be NOT enjoyable" pic.twitter.com/NHyzMENuAH — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) June 13, 2023

But some people in China have used this as an opportunity to ease the stress of preparing their meals for their workplace.

“Instead of spending hours cooking the night before, tired office workers are taking inspiration from these kinds of meals, packing carrots, cucumbers, and raw bell peppers in their lunch boxes,” blogger Hayley Zhao wrote. “They’re replacing flavorful dishes with unassuming breads and raw vegetables, and finding an unexpected satisfaction in the seemingly bland fare.”

Others find it’s the only way to endure China’s laborious work culture.

One blogger said they “used to love watching cooking videos and trying out new recipes” but eventually found it too tiring. “As a laborer, I don’t have much free time after work,” BuzzFeed reported.

