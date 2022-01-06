TikTok chefs are transforming kale in deliciously surprising ways

Credit: eatpayylove, zenaskitchen/TikTok

Tired of the same old kale salads? Try a creative kale recipe from TikTok instead! TikTok chefs have invented delicious and surprising new ways to prepare the classic leafy veggie. Whether you’re craving a hearty side dish, a healthy snack or a new way to enjoy breakfast, head over to TikTok for some truly irresistible kale recipes. Here are five creative ways to transform kale from TikTok.

For a crispy, crunchy snack that’s truly delicious, try these kale chips with vegan nacho cheese. Start by soaking cashews in boiling water for 15 minutes. Then strain them and add to a blender with red bell peppers, nutritional yeast, spices, apple cider vinegar and a splash of water. Coat kale in the cashew mixture, spread it out on a baking sheet, and bake until crispy.

This hearty breakfast bowl features a fried egg, melted cheese and plenty of delicious steamed kale. To make it, cook kale in a covered pan with oil, spices and water. When the kale is soft, remove the lid from the pan, and clear a space in the center of the kale. Crack an egg into the empty space, and let it cook to your desired doneness. Then add ricotta and mozzarella to the pan, and broil in the oven until the cheese is crispy.

This flavorful kale pesto is perfect on pasta, bread or even as a salad dressing. Start by blanching kale in salted water. Squeeze any excess water out of the kale. Then fill a blender with raw pistachios, garlic, olive oil, water, salt and pepper, and blend. Add in kale, lemon juice and Grana Padano cheese to the blender, and blend once more. When the pesto is smooth, it’s ready to serve!

This creamed kale recipe is so hearty and easy to make. Start by boiling kale in a pot of water. Then, in a pan, melt the butter. Add onions, garlic, flour, chicken broth and cream. When the mixture cooks down a bit, add in the cooked kale and season with the spices of your choice. Next, add cream cheese and lemon zest to the pan, and cook until the cream cheese melts. Serve up your creamed kale with some crispy fried onions.

This kale coleslaw makes for a refreshing snack or side. To make it, add shredded green cabbage, carrots, red cabbage, green onions and kale to a mixing bowl. Toss the slaw with lemon-flavored salad dressing, maple syrup, sliced almonds, salt and pepper, and your coleslaw is ready to enjoy!

