TikTok chef shares 1-minute poached egg hack: 'Oooo, that looks nice'

TikToker Amy Lee (@amyleeactive) shared a hack for cooking a poached egg in one minute using a microwave, and it’s brilliant.

Lee is a chef who regularly shares recipes and cooking tips. Recently, she shared this clever hack on TikTok. The clip begins with a shot of a perfectly poached egg atop fresh avocado toast.

“What if I told you this ‘chef’s kiss’ poached egg was made in a microwave?” Lee playfully asks.

In the next shot, featuring beautiful gold-colored cookware next to a clay-colored ramekin dish, Lee begins by adding boiling water to the ramekin dish with one teaspoon of white vinegar.

Next, she gently cracks open an egg and pours the contents into the ramekin, making sure the yolk and whites stay intact.

Lee then microwaves the ramekin dish for 45 seconds. Then she flips the egg over and pops the dish back into the microwave for another 15 seconds.

Finally, Lee serves the poached egg on a piece of toast with sliced avocado, Cotija cheese, pepper and paprika.

If you have a minute to spare, Lee’s trick for making a poached egg is definitely worth trying. There are so many methods for prepping eggs, given the latest hacks and appliances. For instance, did you know you can hard-boil eggs using an air fryer? Or that an easy way to remove stray eggshells from a bowl is with another eggshell?

“Oooo, that looks nice”

Viewers took to the comments to express their intrigue over Lee’s egg trick as well as connect with relatable cooking hiccups.

“Spilling the water at the start is so me,” mentioned one user with a string of laughing emojis.

“Oooo, that looks nice,” one TikToker complimented, to which Lee kindly replied, “Hope you try it.”

If you’re in the market for more egg prep-related hacks, TikTok has you covered.

