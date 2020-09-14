TikTok: ByteDance 'to partner with Oracle' in US after rejecting Microsoft bid

Bytedance will not sell TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft, the US tech-giant said in a statement, with reports it has instead picked a consortium led by Oracle as a “technology partner”.

Donald Trump signed an executive order in August giving Americans until 15 September to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance, or it would be shut down in the US – effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the Beijing-based tech company to an American bidder.

Microsoft said on its blog on Sunday that it was “confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests”.

“To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement.”

The Washington Post later reported that Oracle had been chosen by ByteDance as a ‘“technology partner” to allay US concerns.

On Monday, the South China Morning Post said ByteDance would not sell or transfer the algorithm behind TikTok in any sale or divestment deal, quoting a source briefed on the Chinese company’s boardroom discussions and citing new Chinese government export controls.

In late August Beijing issued new restrictions or bans on tech exports, requiring companies to seek government approval – a process that can take up to 30 days.

The rules, which hadn’t been updated since 2008, were believed to be aimed at delaying the sale of TikTok to US buyers.

Some technologies were removed from the list of regulated exports, including vaccine technologies, but the 23 new additions included tech relating to AI interfaces, voice recognition, and content recommendation analysis.

TikTok’s feeds of short video clips feature everything from hair-dye tutorials to dance routines and jokes about daily life. It has been downloaded 175m times in the US and more than a billion times around the world.

Trump has claimed TikTok could be used by China to track the locations of federal employees, build dossiers on people for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

The company has said it has never provided any US user data to the Chinese government, and Beijing has blasted Trump’s crackdown as political.

The US measures come ahead of the 3 November elections in which Trump, who is behind his rival Joe Biden in the polls, has been campaigning hard on an increasingly strident anti-Beijing message.