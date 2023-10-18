TikTok Is Blowing Up Over Popeyes' New Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes

Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich is making history once again, but this time around it's all thanks to an unexpectedly fancy collaboration. This week, the popular fast food restaurant and TRUFF hot sauce have rolled out the all new Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich.

The peppery new addition to the Popeyes menu takes the restaurant's chicken sandwich and quite literally fires things up with a generous helping of TRUFF Spicy Mayo, a condiment that's described as "featuring the bold flavors of red jalapeño, rich creamy mayo, and black winter truffle."

Although you won't find gargantuan lines or have to endure lengthy wait times for Popeyes' latest chicken sandwich, social media is filled with people sharing their rave reviews. One TikToker was quite literally left speechless after taking a bite of the chicken sandwich.

"I do not need this, but I had to try it. It's TRUFF and Popeyes...Literally, as soon as I saw the ad I was like 'Hello Siri, please add this to the cart and check out immediately,'" she said before sampling the sandwich.

Others are pretty impressed by the savory pairing of fried chicken and truffle hot sauce.

"Oh my God. I just got lost. I just got lost for a second. Listen, that truffle flavor just coming through. It just had a baby with the chicken sandwich. Just pairs so nicely together," said TikTok user @kevinscravings.

The Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich is now available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time. And if you're feeling extra fancy, you can also order a side of TRUFF Spicy Mayo for your homestyle mac & cheese, Cajun fries, nuggets, or any other Popeyes side.



