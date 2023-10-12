TikTok’s 'Baked Salad' Is the Best Way to Eat Your Veggies This Fall

Spice up your usual salad with this warm, nutritious meal, perfect for when it starts to get cooler outside.

If you're searching for an easy, healthy, and warm meal to enjoy during the upcoming colder months, look no further than a baked salad.

It's exactly what it sounds like—a bunch of roasted veggies thrown together in the oven, tossed with a flavorful dressing and nutritious add-ins.

In a viral TikTok, Nara Smith (@naraazizasmith) walked us through her process for making the dish. "I had a very specific salad craving but I also wanted something warm so I decided to make a baked salad," she says in the clip.

In the video, Smith roasts chopped asparagus, ribboned carrots, seasoned chickpeas, and kale on a baking sheet, then fries some prosciutto, red chilies, and onion in a skillet. To finish the baked salad, she combines her cooked ingredients in a bowl and coats it all in a lemon, garlic, dijon mustard, and ginger dressing.

Try These Cooked Veggies for an Extra Health Boost

We all know that salads are good for you, but baked salads may take the health benefits of your vegetables to the next level. Some produce like carrots, spinach, asparagus, and tomatoes are actually better for you when they're cooked because the cooking process releases their valuable nutrients. So consider adding these foods to your version of a baked salad for an extra health boost!







3 Other Baked Salad Recipes to Try

Make a few tweaks to these recipes for your own twist on Smith's baked salad, adding your favorite vegetables, seasonings, and dressings.

Mustardy Kale Salad With Roasted Sweet Potato and Apple

Christina Holmes

This fall salad makes a fiber-packed meal, starring roasted sweet potatoes. Tweak this recipe by adding roasted asparagus and red onion and include the kale on your baking sheet to make it more like Smith's baked salad above.



Get the Recipe

Grilled Honeynut Squash Salad

Christopher Testani

Seasonal squash is the highlight of this dish. And while it's technically not baked, the recipe calls for grilled honeynut or red kuri squash and cabbage. By grilling the veggies, you get a delicious smokey flavor that's difficult to recreate in an oven, but still get a warm meal that tastes great in the chillier months of the year.

Get the Recipe

Roasted Root Veggie Quinoa Bowls

Victor Protasio

This healthy bowl features some of the best fall produce out there, including butternut squash, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts. To add a serving of grains to this baked salad (and make it more filling), toss your roasted veggies on top of a cup of cooked quinoa or brown rice.

Get the Recipe

