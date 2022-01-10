This TikTok-approved folding desk is a game changer for people who work from home but don’t have a lot of space

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When COVID-19 first came onto the scene, most people would’ve never have predicted it’d still be upending our lives nearly two years later. But, here we are.

While some people have returned to work in offices, many folks are back to working from home these days, although no one is really quite sure for how long. If all this uncertainty is giving you pause when it comes to fully outfitting your home with a totally pimped-out ergonomic working space, you’re not alone. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a new desk and desk chair that you may only use for a few months until it’s safe to return to your actual office?

That’s where this genius folding desk that TikTok user @tylerkowta recently posted about comes in. The TikTok video currently has more than 2,000 likes and is definitely something everyone who has to work from home in a small space should see.

Whether you’re short on cash or short on space, this Need Folding Desk is a game changer. With no assembly required, you can easily stand up this desk up when you need to work, then fold it down when you’re done. It folds flat, so you can hide it behind a mirror as @tylerkowta does or even under your bed or in a closet.

Available in three different sizes, shoppers on Amazon are also big fans of this folding desk. It currently has more than 2,500 ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s well-made, easy to fold and the perfect size.

“This is the best piece of furniture I have bought in years,” one shopper wrote in their review. “It looks great in my bedroom and is perfect for all sorts of desk and computer work.”

Another customer commented, “I love this little desk. I live in a studio apartment and have limited space [and] needed a place to use for a writing desk and my laptop computer. This is absolutely perfect. [The fact] that it folds like a card table is just something additional to appreciate.”

And in case you missed this important detail, this handy folding desk is only $79.99. That’s a total bargain for a piece of furniture you’ll use often.

