This TikTok-Approved Activewear Brand Also Has a Stylish—and Comfy—Loungewear Line

Matching sets have been the go-to outfit for people who want their clothes to be stylish yet comfortable for so long, they’re practically inescapable on social media. And one brand that’s become hugely popular among TikTokers and Instagramers alike is Set Active. Set Active’s goal is to provide activewear that looks polished enough to be worn from the gym straight out to brunch. All the styles are intended to be worn as monochromatic, matching sets to make picking an outfit so much easier.

Set Active is known for limited-time drops, but it just launched a permanent lounge collection for the first time. The Core Collection includes wide-leg sweats, jogger pants, sports bras, tanks, zip-ups, and more that are comfy and fashionable. Not only are the items designed to be worn together, but they’re available in four neutral colors—Oxford (navy), Blanc (white), Espresso (brown), and Onyx (black)—that can be mixed and matched with other clothes, too. The best part is that all the lounge pieces are made of Set Active’s waffle knit fabric that stretches as you wear it to give it a lived-in feel.

Set Active

Lounge Cami Jumpsuit

This one-piece jumpsuit will take all the effort out of getting dressed. It has thin camisole straps with ribbed hems, a scoop neckline, and wide legs. The drawstring waist makes it look fitted for an outfit that’s more pulled together than wearing a T-shirt and sweats.

To buy: $138; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Pants

If you’re in the market for chic sweatpants, this style is for you. The straight legs have a raw hem for a trendy look, and there are deep pockets that hold the necessities if you need to run out for coffee. Additionally, the elastic waistband ensures the pants fit snugly.

To buy: $128; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Jogger

These joggers are perfect to throw on when you’re heading to the gym. With an adjustable drawstring waist, you can make sure the sweats fit you just right. The banded cuffs give the pants a sporty feel, and they have side hip pockets so you can be hands-free.

To buy: $125; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Cami

This camisole tank can be easily layered in the winter, or it can be worn on its own. The flattering cropped length makes your legs look extra long, while the relaxed fit keeps it cozy. It would look great with matching sweats or paired with jeans.

To buy: $62; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Full Zip

You’ll feel so comfortable in this hoodie, you won’t want to take it off. It’s a full-zip design that’s easy to slip on and off with a front kangaroo pocket and ribbed trim. Plus, the double-layered hood adds extra warmth.

To buy: $122; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Mini Cardigan

This adorable mini cardigan is cropped with slim-fit long sleeves and a V-neck. It has a ribbed hem along the edges with a button closure. The three buttons allow the tank, T-shirt, or sports bra you’re wearing under the sweater to peek through.

To buy: $82; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Button Down

Button downs don’t have to feel stuffy—this one has a roomy oversized fit. The collared neckline and button closure makes the shirt look put together, while the slouchy fit and fabric makes it feel like PJs. Plus, the shirt-tail hem and buttoned sleeves elevate the design.

To buy: $142; setactive.co.

Set Active

Lounge Scoop Bra

This cozy knit bra is perfect for lounging and layering. It’s double-lined with a scoop front neckline and square back, and the elastic underband helps it stay securely in place. It’s so comfy, you could even sleep in it.

To buy: $67; setactive.co.

