TikTok allows Syrian refugees to beg for money then takes 70pc

TikTok

TikTok is taking up to 70 per cent of the donations given by Britons to refugee families begging for money on the social media platform, an investigation has found.

Children have been livestreaming on the social media app for hours, pleading for digital gifts with a cash value. However, while some streams garner donations at a rate of up to £900 an hour, the refugee families in the camps in northern Syria are receiving only a tiny fraction of the money.

Alerted to the transactions, TikTok said such content was not allowed on its platform and promised prompt action against “exploitative begging”. It said its commission from digital gifts was significantly less than 70 per cent but declined to confirm the exact amount.

The livestreaming by families begging for donations was uncovered by a BBC investigation which found the trade was being facilitated by so-called “TikTok middlemen”, who provided families with the phones and equipment to go live.

TikTok is owned by the Chinese tech firm ByteDance and the middlemen said they worked with agencies affiliated to the company in China and the Middle East, who gave the families access to TikTok accounts. It is part of TikTok’s global strategy to recruit livestreamers and encourage users to spend more time on the app.

Refugee families have been begging for money on the social media platform

Britain was said by the middlemen to be the most generous donors of the “virtual” gifts, paid for by the viewers with real money, which can then be withdrawn from the app as cash. The gifts range from digital roses, costing a few cents, to virtual lions costing around $500.

The BBC tracked 30 TikTok accounts for five months, to establish that the donations of up to $1,000 (£900) translated into a fraction of that amount received by the refugees.

A reporter in Syria obtained an account from the middlemen to which BBC staff sent gifts worth $106 from London. At the end of the livestream, the balance of the Syrian test account was $33. TikTok had taken 69 per cent of the value of the gifts.

The $33 remaining from the BBC’s $106 gift was reduced by a further 10 per cent when it was withdrawn from the local money transfer shop. TikTok middlemen would take 35 per cent of the remainder, leaving a family with just $19.

‘It’s greedy’

The agencies and middlemen are paid commission according to the duration of the livestreams, which means TikTokers, including children in the Syrian camps, go live for hours at a time.

Keith Mason, a TikTok influencer and former professional rugby player, donated £300 ($330) during one family’s livestream and encouraged his nearly one million followers to do the same.

When told by the BBC that most of these funds were taken by the social media company, he said it was “ridiculous” and “unfair” to families in Syria. “You’ve got to have some transparency. To me, that’s very greedy. It’s greed,” he said.

TikTok said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC, and have taken prompt and rigorous action.

“This type of content is not allowed on our platform, and we are further strengthening our global policies around exploitative begging.”

TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing social media app, has made more than $6.2 billion in gross revenue from in-app spending since its launch in 2017, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.