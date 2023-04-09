New Tiki spots are opening in Florida, and the roots are in another themed restaurant

The owners that operate Ford’s Garage in the Tampa Bay area, including a Sarasota location at the University Town Center, are reviving a famed Tiki-themed California restaurant.

Marc Brown, the owner of 23 Restaurant Services that operates 17 Ford’s Garage locations, is opening two Don the Beachcomber restaurants — one in the Orlando area and another in Viera — with plans to open 10 to 15 additional ones in the Southeast over the next few years, according to the Sarasota Business Observer.

Here’s what to know:

Background

Founder: Donn Beach, who was born Ernest Raymond Gantt, founded the Beachcomber brand in 1930s California, Los Angeles Magazine reported. Beach was a World War II veteran, who died in 1989, and his Tiki-themed restaurants continued until the last one closed in 2018.

Celebrity visits: The location in Huntington Beach, California, got visits from celebrities, including Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Bing Crosby, 23 Restaurant Services said on its website.

Reaction: “Authenticity is what Tiki culture is all about,” Brown said, the Business Observer reported. “We are excited to create and celebrate this Tiki brand.”

Openings

Design and drinks: The company’s rebranding of the Beachcomber restaurant “will also incorporate Beach’s ‘Polynesian-inspired design and flamboyant, rum-based drinks that have become synonymous with Don the Beachcomber,’” according to a news release.

Timetable: Construction for the two Florida locations is set for later this year with openings in 2024, the outlet reported. The total cost for the investment is more than $6 million, the Business Observer reported. 23 Restaurant Services bought the Don the Beachcomber brand in 2022 and announced its revival plans in February to coincide with Beach’s birthday, the company wrote on its website.