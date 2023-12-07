Tiki gets stuck in “Masked Singer” costume during reveal as rock star actor

The rock & roll-inspired episode featured a shocking double elimination of two fan-favorite contestants.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Masked Singer, season 10, episode 10, "I Wanna Rock."

Get out your tightest leather pants, blackest eyeliner, and electric guitars because The Masked Singer is celebrating all things rock & roll this week.

Wednesday's Group B finals were "I Wanna Rock" themed, and as always, everything from the set pieces to the dancers to the panelists' looks and guest stars fit that theme. To the latter end, this meant that season 2's Ladybug, a.k.a. rock royalty Kelly Osbourne, and season 3's Banana, a.k.a. Bret Michaels, showed up to revel in the Masked fun once more.

Osbourne was on hand to present some clues for the group finalists, which consisted of Husky, Tiki, and Sea Queen. Naturally, the singers were tasked with giving their take on different rock songs, which saw Tiki belt out “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” by Kiss, a rendition of “Always” by Bon Jovi from Husky, and Sea Queen's version of “To Be With You” by Mr. Big.

Since it was a group final episode, and since the Ding Dong Keep It On bell was already used in the Group A finals and therefore no longer available to save a singer here, two contestants had to be sent home.

Michael Becker / FOX Tiki on 'The Masked Singer'

First up was the show's resident good boy, Husky. For the first time in a while, two panelists correctly guessed his identity. Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke (who else?) put their hip-hop and R&B familiarity to use, and worked out the clues to determine that Husky was none other than Grammy-nominated R&B singer Ginuwine. (Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg picked Romeo Miller and Brian McKnight, respectively.) To end his time on the show, Ginuwine performed his iconic hit "Pony." He talked with EW ahead of the reveal about the song's staying power and its infamy in the Magic Mike film universe, here.

Story continues

This sent Tiki and Sea Queen to the Battle Royale, which Michaels fittingly kicked off with his own iconic hit, Poison's “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” which the contestants both had to sing for their chance to move on to the finale.

In somewhat of a shocking twist, the actual rocker of the season, Tiki, got sent home, sending Sea Queen to the finale. Every one of the panelists had a different guess: Jeong with Jon Bon Jovi, McCarthy-Wahlberg with Adam Lambert, Thicke with Perry Farrell, and Scherzinger with Sebastian Bach.

Before he was ultimately revealed, though, there was some difficulty getting his massive head off, which prompted host Nick Cannon to ask, "How do you take it off?" As the contestant struggled, McCarthy-Wahlberg shouted, "He's stuck! He's stuck in the costume; he's stuck in the head; he's stuck in the Tiki!"

Eventually, Cannon enlisted the Men in Black who were able to get it off, and Scherzinger ended up being right — after many, many seasons of being the panel's go-to guess for any remotely rock-sounding contestant, Skid Row rocker, actor, and Broadway performer Sebastian Bach was finally revealed to be the voice behind the Tiki mask.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Sebastian Bach

Tune in next week for the Group C finals, which will send two more people home and reveal the season's last finalist.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.