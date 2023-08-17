New tiki bar in West 7th serves potent cocktails like ‘Peg Leg’ and ‘Pain, Kill, ARR’

A new tiki bar has made landfall in Fort Worth.

ShipWreck Island Tiki Bar has opened at 1015 Foch St. in the heart of the popular late-night district off West Seventh Street. The bar serves new and re-imagined tiki cocktails as part of its storytelling around “the great adventures of Captain Jeffrey Alexander on the immersive eternal Jade Island.”

A good portion of the drink menu are rum-based cocktails with names like “Peg Leg,” “Bushwacker,” “Morse Code” and “Pain, Kill, ARR”. Some are potent enough to carry limits of one per customer.

New tiki bar ShipWreck held its grand opening in Fort Worth this week.

Group cocktails such as “Band of Hairy Men” and “Curse of the Sea Witch” are also on the board, for those looking to share treasure among friends.

As far as food options, there’s plantain chips with mango salsa and charcuterie boards.

The bar has tropical-themed decor that leaves a feeling of washing up on an island, with plenty of greenery and wood accents around.

ShipWreck held a soft opening in July and officially had its grand opening Tuesday. The bar is celebrating the occasion with drink specials the rest of the week and into the weekend.

It is open 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and noon to 1:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.