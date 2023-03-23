TikTok: App banned from all Scottish government phones

TikTok denies allegations that it hands data about its users to the Chinese government

The Chinese-owned TikTok app has been banned on all Scottish government phones.

The move follows a similar decision taken by the UK government after discussions with officials at Westminster.

The ban will cover work phones issued to government ministers and staff.

Last week, Holyrood officials "strongly advised" all MSPs and parliamentary staff to remove the platform from their devices - including personal phones.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the government's decision to ban the TikTok app was due to "potential tracking and privacy risks".

He said Scottish government devices were configured in line with best practice from the National Cyber Security Centre, which helps manage any risk associated with third-party applications.

"Currently there is limited use of TikTok within government and limited need for staff to use the app on work devices," he added.

"This ban will be implemented immediately. It does not extend to personal devices used by staff or the general public."

TikTok is under increasing scrutiny over security and data privacy concerns, but denies allegations that it hands users' data to the Chinese government.

Use of TikTok has exploded in recent years, with 3.5 billion downloads worldwide.

Its algorithm serves up videos which appeal to individual users.

The app gathers a lot of information on users - including their age, location, device and even their typing rhythms - while its cookies track their activity elsewhere on the internet.

The Welsh government has also banned TikTok from the work phones of ministers and civil servants.

The United States barred TikTok from official devices in December, and the European Commission followed suit last month.

The US government has also threatened to ban the app in the country amid reports it has requested a change in ownership.

But the company said a forced sale would not change its data flows or access.

TikTok insists it does not share data with Chinese officials and China has accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok.

Western social media apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are blocked in China.