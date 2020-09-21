TikTok deal doesn’t match demands that Trump has been making for months

For months, President Trump and his allies laid out quite clear provisions for what they said was needed to be in any Tiktok deal.

“We want no security problems with China, it’s got to be an American company,” Trump said on Aug. 3, adding that “it’s got to be owned here.”

Over the weekend, Trump announced he had approved the deal and claimed that the new company “will have nothing to do with China.”

But as more details emerge, that just doesn’t appear to be the case.

“TikTok will run on the Oracle Cloud and Oracle will become a minority investor in TikTok Global,” is how Oracle (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz described her company’s role in a statement.

Oracle will take a 12.5% stake in the new company, TikTok Global, and Walmart (WMT) is taking another 7.5%, for a combined 20% stake.

That leaves 80% – for now – in the hands of existing shareholders of the Chinese company ByteDance, many of whom are not just Chinese but work for ByteDance itself.

‘This is unprecedented in a lot of different directions’

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck said that once the details are completed, “TikTok Global shares will be distributed to their owners, Americans will be the majority and ByteDance will have no ownership in TikTok Global.”

In any case, “this is unprecedented in a lot of different directions,” said Roger Zakheim, Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, in a recent Yahoo Finance appearance.

He cited Trump’s close involvement in the negotiations as well as the fact that the U.S. appears close to approving significant foreign ownership in the company.

On Monday morning Trump said he “heard” that after TikTok Global goes public next year, Walmart and Oracle would be "buying out the rest of it and they're buying out a lot."

The companies have not said anything like that publicly. Walmart said Americans will take more control eventually. The parties have agreed to “work toward an initial public offering of the company in the United States within the next year to bring even more ownership to American citizens,” Walmart said.

Other observers have also noted that the deal does not appear to stand up to initial hopes. Axios called the deal a kind of Potemkin village agreement: it is “full of provisions aimed at creating the temporary appearance of a presidential win.”

‘China continues to control the code’

On Sunday, a key critic of TikTok still had questions. “If China continues to control the code, as I understand they would in this deal, they could put in that code an instruction to secretly send data back to China,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) noted in a Fox interview, adding that it doesn’t matter “where the actual data is housed.”

In spite of Trump’s touting of a “lot of very, very powerful security,” Rubio said, “if there's any opportunity whatsoever for China to continue to collect personal data on Americans, then we can't be supportive of that deal.”

By Monday, the president was hedging a bit, telling Fox News that “if we find that [Oracle and Walmart] don't have total control then we're not going to approve the deal."

Other Republican senators have previously gone even further. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has said any sort of partnership between Oracle and ByteDance “raises serious national security concerns.” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has also said that it was problematic for ByteDance to have any sort of “visibility” into U.S. data.