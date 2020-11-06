Tigray crisis: Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed vows to continue military offensive

The Ethiopian prime minister has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern state of Tigray amid concerns it could descend into civil conflict.

Tensions between the state and the federal government have been building for months.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration accused Tigrayan forces of attacking a federal army base.

Meanwhile the Tigrayan president said that his region was in a state of war.

In a statement on television, Debretsion Gebremichael said that resources would be mobilised in preparation for a conflict.

The state's governing party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), was once at the centre of power in Ethiopia, but since Mr Abiy became prime minister in 2018, it has been increasingly marginalised.

What did the Ethiopian prime minister say?

In a televised address Mr Abiy, who won the Nobel peace prize last year, said the military's operation was a success and would continue.

He said it was launched in response to a deadly attack on a military camp. He did not say how many people were killed.

What do we know about the fighting?

Details are scant as the prime minister said information would be released once operations were over.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, he said that he had ordered a military offensive after an army base was taken over by forces loyal to the regional government. He accused the TPLF of launching the attack.

The attack resulted in "many martyrs, injuries and property damage", he said in a TV address.

Later on Wednesday, the BBC spoke to eyewitnesses who confirmed that the Northern Command Headquarters in Tigray's regional capital, Mekelle, was under the control of the Tigray special forces. That does not appear to have changed.

A humanitarian source has told the Reuters news agency that shelling and shooting could be heard near the border with Amhara state in the early hours of Thursday.

Nearly two dozen soldiers are being treated in a local clinic, the source is quoted as saying without being specific about which side they came from.

What is the state government saying?

Mr Debretsion confirmed that fighting was going on in the western part of his region that borders Amhara.

He said federal troops, as well as soldiers from Amhara, jointly fought Tigrayan forces.

Mr Debretsion added that his forces seized "almost all" the weaponry from the Northern Command Headquarters

"The people of Tigray shouldn't be attacked with the weapons in Tigray. We are fully armed now. We are not inferior to them in terms of weaponry, maybe better."

How are things in Mekelle?

There were reports that the sound of gunfire could be heard early on Wednesday morning, but since then calm has returned to the city.

The telephone lines, internet and electricity have all been cut and banks are closed, but people are on the streets carrying on their normal activities, witnesses have told the BBC.

