Tight LME copper stocks push premium for nearby contract to 7-month high

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The premium for copper for nearby delivery on the London Metal Exchange over the three-month contract has jumped to a seven-month peak due to a decline in stocks available to the market in LME-registered warehouses.

The premium - or backwardation - for cash copper over the three-month contract climbed to $18.74 a metric ton at the market close on Friday, its highest since November 2022. That compared to a discount or contango of $28.50 two weeks ago.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME warehouses have fallen to the lowest levels since October 2021 after large amounts of inventory were earmarked to leave the LME system.

The latest drop in LME stocks came in data on Monday showing fresh cancellation of warrants - documents that confer ownership - of 5,400 metric tons, mainly in Rotterdam. Cancelling warrants indicates an intention to take delivery of metal.

The LME data is published with a one-day lag.

Total stocks of copper in LME warehouses stand at 80,100 metric tons. Of that, 68%, or 54,375 metric tons, has been set aside or cancelled for delivering out over coming weeks.

LME's benchmark three-month copper prices were up 0.3% at $8,418 per metric ton by 1000 GMT. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)