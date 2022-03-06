The tight web of lawyers and PR firms who oil the wheels for billionaires

Jon Ungoed-Thomas and Margot Gibbs
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Steve Vidler/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Steve Vidler/Alamy

Many of Russia’s super rich have made London the centre of their business dealings, enabled by a willing services sector


In November 2017, a bank with close links to the Kremlin was revealed to have funded a £140m investment in Twitter.

The share acquisition made by DST Global, founded by the Russian-born billionaire Yuri Milner, was financed by the Kremlin-controlled VTB Bank, now under UK sanctions, leaked documents revealed.

Milner said at the time it was a “fairytale” to suggest the investment bought in May 2011 may have been used to influence social media on Russia’s behalf. He said DST Global was a “passive investor”.

While the Twitter shares are now sold, corporate filings reveal the “care of” address for the DST Global entities holding the shares was a four-storey townhouse in Mayfair, London. This stucco-fronted property is the base of Alistair Tulloch, one of the best-connected lawyers among Russia’s super-rich.

Over the years, those who have tried to unpick the financial paper trails of Russian investments, oligarchs and officials have found it is Tulloch’s name – or the address of his legal firm, Tulloch & Co – that frequently pops up on the paperwork.

An investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in October last year, based on the leaked offshore documents known as the Pandora Papers, reported that Tulloch’s law firm helped manage offshore companies for former Russian deputy finance minister Andrey Vavilov and Vitaly Zhogin, a Russian banker.

Igor Shuvalov, former deputy prime minister of Russia.
Igor Shuvalov, Russia’s former deputy prime minister. Photograph: Kommersant Photo Agency/REX/Shutterstock

Property records and company filings involving Tulloch’s firm also lead to other former Kremlin politicians and Russian business figures. These include Igor Shuvalov, Russia’s former deputy prime minister, who was last week sanctioned by the UK government after pressure from Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Shuvalov owns two flats in Whitehall, fitted with chandeliers and marble furnishings. A previous filing on Land Registry records reveals the “care of” address for the registered property owner was Tulloch’s legal firm.

Oxford-educated Tulloch is also a trustee of various charities. These include the Mamut Foundation, linked to the Moscow-based billionaire Alexander Mamut.

In 2014, Mamut fired Galina Timchenko, the editor of his Russian news site Lenta.ru, over an interview she published with a far-right Ukrainian nationalist. She was replaced by a pro-Kremlin journalist.

Charity Commission records show the Mamut Foundation made two grants of £100,000 each to Eton College in 2016 and 2017 in support of its library. Eton College said last week it had received no further funds from the charity. It did not comment on whether it had established Alexander Mamut was behind the charity.

Tulloch said: “We fully comply with UK regulations. And obviously, in today’s world, we are incredibly sensitive to people from Russia, and we make sure that everybody is properly assessed.”

It is claimed such regulations have been too lax because politicians have long been reluctant to disrupt the links that were being forged with Russia. It has meant that London – called “Londongrad” by critics – has become a nexus for Russian money and a global professional services hub for the country’s oligarchy.

Ben Elliot, co-chair of the Tory party
Ben Elliot, co-chair of the Conservative party. Photograph: James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

At a Conservative summer ball in June 2013, a London-based public relations firm, New Century Media, was revealed to have invited two prominent Russians – Vasily Shestakov, an MP in the Russian Duma and a friend of Vladimir Putin, and Andrei Klyamko, a Russian billionaire. Both men were pictured with then prime minister David Cameron.

Legal filings also reveal that New Century Media acted for the oligarch Vladimir Makhlay, who entered the UK on a golden visa. The fee for services, including “reputation management”, was £75,000 a month. New Century Media has given more than £200,000 to the Conservative party, and is chaired by the former Ulster Unionist MP David Burnside.

Another firm which benefited from Russian links is the concierge firm Quintessentially, co-founded by Ben Elliot, co-chair of the Conservative party. “It is not enough to simply have money,” states a recently deleted webpage for potential Russian clients on the company’s site. “One has to have proper contacts to maximise the use of that money.” The firm said it condemned the Ukraine invasion and had vetted its clients, ensuring none were on the sanctions list.

Related: Dodgy Russian money has destabilised Britain’s democracy. We have to crack down on it | Gina Miller

Lawyers who have been hired to pursue legal actions against journalists involved in scrutiny of the Russian oligarchy are also in the spotlight. The Conservative MP Bob Seely used parliamentary privilege last week to name lawyers who had worked in connection with Russian oligarchs.

A spokesperson for New Century Media said: “We fully condemn the military action in Ukraine. Neither Mr Shestakov nor Mr Klyamko were ever clients of New Century Media. New Century Media has no Russian billionaire or Russian state-owned clients. We have never worked with any sanctioned individuals.”

DST Global said the international firm, with offices in London, New York and Beijing, had not raised capital from Russian limited partners since 2011. It said less than 3% of capital it had raised from inception was from VTB Bank and all such capital was returned by 2014. The firm said Milner had been an Israeli citizen since the late 1990s and had relocated to the US in 2014.

The Mamut Foundation did not respond to a request for comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.