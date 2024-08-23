Tigers visit the White Sox to start 4-game series

Detroit Tigers (62-66, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-97, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (4-5, 5.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-12, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -159, White Sox +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a four-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Chicago has an 18-44 record at home and a 31-97 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-75 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Detroit has a 31-34 record on the road and a 62-66 record overall. The Tigers are 46-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Tigers have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sheets has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 21 doubles, five triples and 18 home runs while hitting .261 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press