Tigers score 8 runs in 5th inning to back Tarik Skubal in 10-2 rout of Brewers

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fifth inning, Tarik Skubal earned his eighth win of the season and the Detroit Tigers rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The eight-run inning was a season high for the Tigers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Gio Urshela and Zach McKinstry each contributed a two-run single. Riley Greene finished with two doubles and an RBI.

Skubal (8-1) allowed one run and five hits while striking out 10 in 6 2/3 innings. The strikeout total was his second-highest this season. He fanned 12 against the New York Yankees on May 5.

Milwaukee starter Bryse Wilson (3-3) was charged with seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The NL Central leaders hadn't allowed double-digit runs since April 28.

Brice Turang's run-scoring triple in the seventh ended Skubal's shutout bid.

Detroit scored twice in the first inning, highlighted by Greene's RBI double.

Urshela drove in the first two runs during the Tigers' fifth-inning outburst. McKinstry's bloop two-run single was followed by Andy Ibanez's RBI single. Rogers' opposite-field drive off Hoby Milner, his fifth homer of the season, made it 10-0.

DAY OF REST

Milwaukee C/DH William Contreras had his streak of 101 consecutive games played — all starts — snapped. Contreras got the day off after hitting .157 in the previous 12 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers 2B Colt Keith (left knee soreness) was not in the lineup one day after colliding with right fielder Akil Baddoo. Keith is not expected to require a stint on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.53 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Toronto on Monday night.

Tigers: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.25 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Washington on Tuesday night.

___

Dana Gauruder, The Associated Press