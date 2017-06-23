Tigers release struggling reliever Francisco Rodriguez

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- The Detroit Tigers have released Francisco Rodriguez, one day after the 35-year-old reliever allowed a grand slam to Robinson Cano in his latest rough outing.

Rodriguez saved 44 games for the Tigers in 2016, but he is 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA this year. Detroit removed him from the closer role earlier this season.

The Tigers have experienced bullpen woes again this year, and Rodriguez's decline is a big reason why. Justin Wilson has taken over as the closer, but Detroit hasn't had enough depth in relief.

Detroit announced Rodriguez's release on Twitter before Friday night's game at San Diego. The Tigers have lost six in a row and are in last place in the AL Central.

The Tigers are responsible for the remainder of Rodriguez's $6 million salary.

