Tigers Realm Coal (ASX:TIG) Share Prices Have Dropped 63% In The Last Three Years

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (ASX:TIG) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 214% in just one week. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 63% in the last three years. So the improvement may be a real relief to some. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

Tigers Realm Coal isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Tigers Realm Coal saw its revenue grow by 55% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 18% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Tigers Realm Coal's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Tigers Realm Coal's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Tigers Realm Coal hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -52% exceeds its share price return of -63%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 3.3% in the twelve months, Tigers Realm Coal shareholders did even worse, losing 11%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tigers Realm Coal better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tigers Realm Coal .

