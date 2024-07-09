Tigers outlast AL Central-leading Guardians, winning 1-0 when Rogers scored on Rocchio's error

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Rogers led off the eighth inning with a double and broke a scoreless tie on an error, helping the Detroit Tigers outlast the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians for a 1-0 win Monday night.

Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio was charged with the error when Mark Canha's grounder got under his glove, allowing Rogers to score from third after advancing on Wenceel Perez's single.

Tyler Holton (4-1) picked up the win and Shelby Miller pitched the ninth for his first save of the season, combining for 2 2/3 perfect innings.

Detroit rookie right-hander Keider Montero didn't give up a run in 6 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits and one walk.

Cleveland's Gavin Williams threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five, one week after making a season debut that was delayed by a sore elbow.

The Tigers have won four straight, including three at Cincinnati where they earned a sweep for the first time since May and just the second time this season. Detroit, the fourth-place team in the AL Central, has a long way to go to catch Cleveland in the division.

The Tigers reinstated infielder Javier Baez from the injured list and optioned rookie infielder Ryan Kreidler to Triple A-Toledo before the game, hoping the .183 hitter can provide some offense to go with his slick defense and veteran leadership.

Baez was 1 of 3 with a leadoff double in the fifth, playing in his first game since June 8 when a back injury put him on the injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Manager Stephen Vogt said OF Will Brennan will play for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night, the day before he's eligible to return from rib cage inflammation and off the 10-day injured list.

Tigers: OF Parker Meadows was put on the 10-day injured list, and replaced by recalled OF Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo. Meadows strained his right hamstring in Sunday's win at Cincinnati and manager A.J. Hinch expects him to be out for a few weeks.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Ben Lively (8-4, 3.14) is scheduled to face RHP Kenta Maeda (2-5, 6.71) on Tuesday night at Comerica Park.

