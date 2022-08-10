Tigers fire GM Al Avila amid stalled-out rebuild

More than a half-decade into a rebuild that has no signs of ending soon, the Detroit Tigers have fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila, the team announced Wednesday.

Tigers vice president and assistant general manager Sam Menzin will assume the day-to-day duties of the job while the team searches for Avila's replacement.

