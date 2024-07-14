Tigers and Dodgers play in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0); Tigers: Beau Brieske (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -173, Tigers +145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Detroit is 23-24 in home games and 46-50 overall. The Tigers have a 33-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 56-40 record overall and a 28-21 record in road games. The Dodgers are 32-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 13 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .248 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-39 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 23 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .235 batting average, 7.13 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Mark Canha: day-to-day (wrist), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press