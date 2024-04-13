Tigers bring 1-0 series advantage over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (4-7, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-4, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 3.18 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -133, Tigers +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

Detroit has an 8-4 record overall and a 2-2 record in home games. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.27.

Minnesota has a 3-3 record on the road and a 4-7 record overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Canha has two doubles, three home runs and six RBI while hitting .243 for the Tigers. Gio Urshela is 12-for-34 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Edouard Julien is second on the Twins with four extra base hits (a double and three home runs). Ryan Jeffers is 4-for-29 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 3-7, .174 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Twins: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (oblique), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 15-Day IL (tricep), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press