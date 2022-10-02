Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins 5-2

  • Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    1/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, background, steals second base as the ball bounces into the outfield past Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    2/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, background, steals second base as the ball bounces into the outfield past Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase scores a run on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    3/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase scores a run on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    4/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, right, slides into third base past the reach of Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela after a wild pitch by starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    5/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, right, slides into third base past the reach of Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela after a wild pitch by starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Joey Wentz throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    6/6

    Twins Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Joey Wentz throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, background, steals second base as the ball bounces into the outfield past Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase scores a run on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hits a single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, right, slides into third base past the reach of Minnesota Twins third baseman Gio Urshela after a wild pitch by starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Joey Wentz throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday.

Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest pitcher in the majors this season. The Twins' defense did him no favors at the start, committing three errors in the first inning.

The Tigers turned the two throwing errors by catcher Ryan Jeffers and a misplay by first baseman Jose Miranda, along with Miguel Cabrera's single, a wild pitch, a walk and a stolen base, into two runs.

Woods Richardson (0-1), acquired in July 2021 from Toronto in the trade for pitcher José Berríos, allowed three runs — two earned — and three hits in five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out three.

Haase hit his 14th home run of the season, and second in as many days, in the third. He is second on the team in home runs to Javier Báez, who has 16.

The Twins scored two unearned runs in the fifth. Jeffers reached on a fielding error and scored when Carlos Correa walked with the bases loaded. Nick Gordon’s sacrifice fly scored Gilberto Celestino.

Joey Wentz made his seventh and final start of the season for Detroit, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.

Tigers relievers Will Vest, Garrett Hill, Jason Foley, Alex Lange (7-4) and Gregory Soto combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Soto picked up his 30th save with a perfect ninth.

Reyes homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth off former teammate Michael Fulmer. It was Reyes’ first home run since July 2 against Kansas City.

Miguel Cabrera added a single for 1,846th career RBI.

MILESTONE MIGGY

Cabrera played in his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. He and St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina at Busch Stadium are the only active MLB players with 1,000 games at one ballpark. Cabrera is the sixth player in team history to hit that milestone but first at Comerica Park. Charlie Gehringer, Al Kaline, Lou Whitaker, Alan Trammell and Norm Cash played 1,000 or more games at Tiger Stadium.

STREAKING

Riley Greene’s seven-game hit streak ended for Detroit. Teammate Spencer Torkelson is now hitless in his last 23 at-bats. ... Correa has reached base in 19 straight games.

ROSTER MOVES

Before Sunday’s game, the Twins selected the contract of Woods Richardson and optioned RHP Ronny Henriquez. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred C Sandy León to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (2-3, 3.18) will start Monday when the Twins visit the Chicago White Sox. Ober will face the White Sox for the third time this season and is 1-0 with an 0.73 ERA with one walk in 16 strikeouts in the previous two starts.

Tigers: RHP Bryan Garcia (1-0, 3.29) will start Monday night in Seattle. Garcia will be called up from Triple-A Toledo and Wentz will be sent down to make room on the 28-man roster. Wentz is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League. Garcia will be making his fourth major league start this season and first since August 15 at Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna just misses catching Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball

    TORONTO — Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna grabbed a baseball glove from his garage before heading down to Rogers Centre for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. With Aaron Judge on the verge of baseball history, Lasagna wanted to be prepared just in case the Yankees slugger hit his 61st homer of the season. "I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation," Lasagna said. "I needed a bigger one." The 37-year-old Toronto restaurant owner came agonizingly close to catching the hi

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Kraken fan Flames 3-0 to net second pre-season win

    SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken promised to be much better this season and, while it's really early, there are reasons for optimism. The Kraken, who finished with only 27 wins and 60 points last year — third worst in the NHL — have had an upbeat camp and promising start to their pre-season schedule. In fact, they've yet to lose or surrender a goal. The Kraken knocked off the visiting Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night, and on Tuesday they beat the visiting Calgary Flames 3-0. Two wins, two shutout