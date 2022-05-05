TigerGraph Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Finalists Push the Boundaries of Graph and AI Technology; Projects Help Refugees, Detect Organized Crime, and Fight Global Misinformation

TigerGraph, Inc.
·5 min read
TigerGraph, Inc.
TigerGraph, Inc.

World-Renowned Judging Committee Reviews Nearly 150 Graph + AI Submissions; Entrants Address Global Health, Economic, and Climate Issues for Chance at $1 Million in Prizes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today revealed the Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge finalists — a group of innovative projects that offer transformational ways to address social, economic, health, and climate-related issues that affect us all. The challenge, launched in February, is a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology with machine learning and AI to solve real-world problems. The competition attracted more than 1,500 registrations from 100+ countries.

We issued a challenge to the world’s most brilliant minds — and the call was answered,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “TigerGraph has always recognized graph’s potential to change the world, and we put our claim to the test by creating the Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge. The overall participation as well as the quality of submitted projects totally exceeded our expectations. There’s no denying that graph is the technology of the future — and these projects underscore graph’s ability to literally change the world.”

The Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge judging committee is comprised of the world’s brightest and most recognizable names in graph - and includes 12 PhDs, three academics from top universities, an NSF Graduate Research Fellow, a marine geoscientist, a 2x Kaggle Grand Master, and more. After an extensive review of nearly 150 qualified submissions, judges narrowed it down to the most innovative and world-changing solutions. Participants represent a wide range of backgrounds including data scientists, all types of developers, product managers, designers, data engineers, machine learning engineers, and students.

Graph for Change: A Closer Look at the Finalists

From tracking climate change and providing humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees to detecting organized crime and helping avert economic crises, the finalist submissions tackle a wide range of real-world issues faced today. A few standout submissions include:

  • TigerGraph for United Nations (UN) Data - Connect the unconnected! Source, clean and load UN data for the environment, the economy, health, refugees, crops, and more into a single graph and make it available for anyone to use.

  • UAWelcome - In response to the war in Ukraine, a graph-based crowdsourcing platform connecting refugees with those who can help, optimizing limited and scattered resources. Designed to be simple to use and maintain for rapidly changing workflows.

  • Fact-Checker: Fighting Misinformation at Scale - Misinformation is everywhere, in social media, websites, and even face-to-face. It’s hard to know what to believe, and even harder to figure out what’s true. This solution is a multi-platform, multi-lingual, real-time fact-checking system powered by machine learning and graph technology.

  • ShockNet - Prevent crises by predicting the transfer of shocks through the world economy. Users can adjust assumptions, investigate the predicted chains of shocks, and identify ways to avoid economic crisis.

  • Finding Drug Interactions in Silico with Graph - Drug-drug side-effects are rarely tested directly in the pharmaceutical development process. This system can generate in silico indications of drug-drug interactions using graph machine learning.

  • Anti-Mafia Analytics Platform - Organized crime negatively impacts society from issues such as drug trafficking to corruption to murder. Tackling these issues relies on understanding the complex interconnected web of crime incidents, criminals, and financial activity. This project seeks to provide an analytics platform that can detect "moles" within the police force and spot fraud transactions.

To see all of the finalist projects and for more information, please visit: https://www.tigergraph.com/graph-for-all/

“Graph technologies are new to many organizations. Learning ways that graph can be used to solve complex problems and improve results creates the foundation for knowing how to use graph in your organization. So many important answers lie in connected data,” said Dan McCreary, Distinguished Engineer - AI at Optum and Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge judge. “What I love about the Million Dollar Challenge is the incredible diversity and creativity of the projects we are seeing. With this Challenge, the world is opening up their eyes to graph — and I believe that several new business plans are now being written because of the work done in these projects.”

Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge Winners to be Announced at Graph + AI Summit, May 24-26

The 15 winners and recipients of the $1 million in prizes will be announced and showcased at Graph + AI Summit, the industry’s only open conference focused on accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms. The virtual event, taking place May 24-26, will include speakers from the world’s most innovative organizations and feature keynotes from industry visionaries as well as breakout sessions, use cases, and panels led by data, analytics, and AI professionals.

For more information on Graph + AI Summit or to register, please visit: https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaisummit/.

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph
TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud.

Media Contacts:

North America
Tanya Carlsson
Offleash PR
tanya@offleashpr.com
+1 (707) 529-6139

EMEA
Anne Harding
The Message Machine
anne@themessagemachine.com
+44 7887 682943


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Linebacker Tyrell Richards was the first player taken in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse Orange star with the first overall selection. Montreal secured the No. 1 pick earlier Tuesday in a trade with Edmonton. The Elks received the rights to Canadian offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell — a native of Red Deer, Alta., currently with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts — and the fourth overall selection. Earlier on Tuesday, Montreal secured the nint

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports