Tiger Woods Withdraws from Genesis Invitational During the Second Round

The 82-time Tour winner currently has flu-like symptoms after suffering from a back spasm during the tournament's first-round

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Tiger Woods on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Tiger Woods just withdrew from the Genesis Invitational.

Before withdrawing, he shared that his 2024 season debut was impacted by suffering from back spasms during the competition.

Woods, 48, had fusion surgery on his right ankle in April 2023. The procedure was conducted to manage post-traumatic arthritis he suffered in a car accident in February 2021. He did not compete for nearly eight months and remained home, where he suffered from back spasms.

At the Thursday Genesis Invitational, Woods suffered his first back spasm in the first round of the competition. Later that evening, “[Woods] started feeling flu-like symptoms,” said Rob McNamara, executive vice president of TGR Ventures, reports Golf Week.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Tiger Woods on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California.

“Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever and was better during the warm-up,” read McNamara’s statement. “But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately, the doctors are saying he’s got some — potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated.”

“He’s being treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much much better and he'll be released on his own here soon,” concluded McNamara.

As a precaution, an ambulance and fire truck waited outside the golf clubhouse.

Harry How/Getty Tiger Woods on February 14, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Related: Tiger Woods Announces He’s Splitting with Nike After 27 Years: ‘Another Chapter’

Woods' withdrawal follows his recent absence from 2023 majors. The 82-time Tour winner made his comeback on Thursday.

However, he faced back spasms after attempting to hit an 8-iron from the right side of the 18th fairway.

"Well, my back was spasming the last couple [of] holes and it was locking up," said Woods, reports ESPN. "I came down and it didn't move, and I presented [the] hosel first and shanked it."

Despite the muscle spasm, he was able to hit his third shot onto the green. He ended the day tied for 49th. He was eight shots behind first-round leader Patrick Cantlay. He described his opening round as "a lot of good and a lot of indifferent."

Story continues

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Tiger Woods on February 15, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Related: Tiger Woods at the Masters: A History of His Wins and Losses

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During the first round, he hit eight out of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens and averaged 290.7 yards off the tee. The golf legend needed 30 putts, he lost nearly two strokes to the field overall.

"I struggled with the speed of the greens," Woods said on Thursday. "I couldn't believe how fast they were today even though I made a couple. I ran a bunch by the hole today, it was very stressful."

"Things are a little bit sore, but that's to be expected," he said of his injured right ankle and leg. "That's nothing that we weren't prepared for, and we've got some work to do tonight and tomorrow."

Ronald Martinez/Getty Tiger Woods on February 14, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California

"I'm going to be rusty, and I have to do a better job at home prepping," Woods said. "We need to do a better job with lifting and treating and continuation of rehab protocols, all those things. I just haven't done it in a while."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.