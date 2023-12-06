Tiger Woods, TGR Design announce first mountain course in Park City, Utah

If you’re a fan of golf and mountain sports, Tiger Woods and his TGR Design company have a new spot in the works that’ll be right up your alley.

After making his highly anticipated return to play last week at the 2023 Hero World Challenge – an unofficial event that benefits Tiger’s TGR Foundation – Woods announced the first phase of development was underway at Marcella Club, TGR Design’s 18-hole championship golf course project in Park City, Utah.

Marcella Club is the 13th course on TGR Design’s list of tracks that include a mix of short courses and 18-hole championship venues and will be the first mountain design. According to the website, the club will be private with amenities located on the slopes of Deer Valley, Historic Main Street Park City and Jordanelle Ridge, which will be the site of a new TGR Design golf facility with 360-degree views of the Uinta Mountains, Jordanelle Reservoir, Deer Valley Resort and the Heber Valley with Mount Timpanogos also visible from a distance.

I am excited to share that we have begun the first phase of developing Marcella Club, @tgrdesignbytw’s 18-hole championship golf course project in Park City, Utah. pic.twitter.com/59ul4zayI5 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek