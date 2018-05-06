Tiger Woods tee time for Sunday: How to watch Round 4 of Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods' post-Masters golf hiatus is officially over, and his 2018 comeback tour resumes this week at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Woods does have winning experience in this tournament. He won the Wells Fargo in 2007 but hasn’t played at Quail Hollow Club since he missed the cut there in 2012.

Tiger hasn't played on the PGA Tour since he finished T-32 at the Masters in April. The good news is he has broken into the top 100 (at No. 93) in the Official World Golf Rankings after starting the year at No. 656. Woods comes to Charlotte trying to win his first PGA Tour tournament since 2013.

Former world No. 1 Jason Day enters the fourth round in the lead by two strokes at the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy enjoyed an improved display Saturday, however, the four-time major champion languishes seven shots behind Day. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, finally broke into the 60s as he moved into a tie for 31st — nine strokes from the lead.

Here's what you need to know to watch Tiger and the field live at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

Wells Fargo Championship live TV, streaming schedule

(All times Eastern.)

Date Time TV Channel Streaming Sunday, May 6 1-2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel, CBS fuboTV

Round 4 tee times (Friday, May 4)

1ST TEE Time Golfers 7:50 a.m. Keith Mitchell 7:56 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Brice Garnett 8:05 a.m. Tom Lovelady, Patrick Rodgers 8:14 a.m. Martin Flores, Xander Schauffele 8:23 a.m. Tony Finau, Chris Stroud 8:32 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Bud Cauley 8:41 a.m. Jonathan Randolph, Stewart Cink 8:50 a.m. Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka 8:59 a.m. T.J. Vogel, Grayson Murray 9:08 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Xinjun Zhang 9:17 a.m. John Peterson, Sean O'Hair 9:26 a.m. Blayne Barber, Mackenzie Hughes 9:35 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Robert Streb 9:44 a.m. Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner 9:53 a.m. Webb Simpson, Vaughn Taylor 10:02 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Ross Fisher 10:11 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Beau Hossler 10:20 a.m. Brian Harman, Corey Conners 10:29 a.m. Sam Burns, Seamus Power 10:38 a.m. Alex Cejka, Tyrrell Hatton 10:47 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Justin Thomas 10:56 a.m. Harold Varner III, Austin Cook 11:05 a.m. Tiger Woods, Brandon Harkins 11:15 a.m. Troy Merritt, Joel Dahmen 11:25 a.m. Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers 11:35 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger 11:45 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati 11:55 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III 12:05 p.m. Michael Thompson, Cameron Tringale 12:15 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari 12:25 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy 12:35 p.m. Patrick Reed, Luke List 12:45 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch 12:55 p.m. Johnson Wagner, Phil Mickelson 1:05 p.m. Sam Saunders, Charl Schwartzel 1:15 p.m. Paul Casey, Aaron Wise 1:25 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Bryson DeChambeau 1:35 p.m. Jason Day, Nick Watney