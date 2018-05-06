Tiger Woods tee time for Sunday: How to watch Round 4 of Wells Fargo Championship
Tiger Woods' post-Masters golf hiatus is officially over, and his 2018 comeback tour resumes this week at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
Woods does have winning experience in this tournament. He won the Wells Fargo in 2007 but hasn’t played at Quail Hollow Club since he missed the cut there in 2012.
Tiger hasn't played on the PGA Tour since he finished T-32 at the Masters in April. The good news is he has broken into the top 100 (at No. 93) in the Official World Golf Rankings after starting the year at No. 656. Woods comes to Charlotte trying to win his first PGA Tour tournament since 2013.
Former world No. 1 Jason Day enters the fourth round in the lead by two strokes at the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy enjoyed an improved display Saturday, however, the four-time major champion languishes seven shots behind Day. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, finally broke into the 60s as he moved into a tie for 31st — nine strokes from the lead.
Here's what you need to know to watch Tiger and the field live at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.
Wells Fargo Championship live TV, streaming schedule
(All times Eastern.)
Date
Time
TV Channel
Streaming
Sunday, May 6
1-2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m.
Golf Channel, CBS
fuboTV
Wells Fargo Championship tee times
Here are the tee times for Tiger Woods and the field for Round 4 at Quail Hollow.
9:08 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Xinjun Zhang
Round 4 tee times
1ST TEE
Time
Golfers
7:50 a.m.
Keith Mitchell
7:56 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Brice Garnett
8:05 a.m.
Tom Lovelady, Patrick Rodgers
8:14 a.m.
Martin Flores, Xander Schauffele
8:23 a.m.
Tony Finau, Chris Stroud
8:32 a.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Bud Cauley
8:41 a.m.
Jonathan Randolph, Stewart Cink
8:50 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka
8:59 a.m.
T.J. Vogel, Grayson Murray
9:08 a.m.
Ollie Schniederjans, Xinjun Zhang
9:17 a.m.
John Peterson, Sean O'Hair
9:26 a.m.
Blayne Barber, Mackenzie Hughes
9:35 a.m.
Shawn Stefani, Robert Streb
9:44 a.m.
Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner
9:53 a.m.
Webb Simpson, Vaughn Taylor
10:02 a.m.
Byeong Hun An, Ross Fisher
10:11 a.m.
J.B. Holmes, Beau Hossler
10:20 a.m.
Brian Harman, Corey Conners
10:29 a.m.
Sam Burns, Seamus Power
10:38 a.m.
Alex Cejka, Tyrrell Hatton
10:47 a.m.
Ted Potter, Jr., Justin Thomas
10:56 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Austin Cook
11:05 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Brandon Harkins
11:15 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Joel Dahmen
11:25 a.m.
Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers
11:35 a.m.
Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger
11:45 a.m.
Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati
11:55 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III
12:05 p.m.
Michael Thompson, Cameron Tringale
12:15 p.m.
Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari
12:25 p.m.
Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy
12:35 p.m.
Patrick Reed, Luke List
12:45 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch
12:55 p.m.
Johnson Wagner, Phil Mickelson
1:05 p.m.
Sam Saunders, Charl Schwartzel
1:15 p.m.
Paul Casey, Aaron Wise
1:25 p.m.
Peter Uihlein, Bryson DeChambeau
1:35 p.m.
Jason Day, Nick Watney