Tiger Woods tee time for Sunday: How to watch Round 4 of Wells Fargo Championship

Sporting News
Tiger Woods needed a solid score in the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship in order to end the tournament on a high note. He didn&#39;t quite get it.

Tiger Woods score: Round 4 results, highlights from Wells Fargo Championship

Tiger Woods needed a solid score in the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship in order to end the tournament on a high note. He didn't quite get it.

Tiger Woods' post-Masters golf hiatus is officially over, and his 2018 comeback tour resumes this week at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Woods does have winning experience in this tournament. He won the Wells Fargo in 2007 but hasn’t played at Quail Hollow Club since he missed the cut there in 2012.

Tiger hasn't played on the PGA Tour since he finished T-32 at the Masters in April. The good news is he has broken into the top 100 (at No. 93) in the Official World Golf Rankings after starting the year at No. 656. Woods comes to Charlotte trying to win his first PGA Tour tournament since 2013.

MORE: Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard

Former world No. 1 Jason Day enters the fourth round in the lead by two strokes at the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy enjoyed an improved display Saturday, however, the four-time major champion languishes seven shots behind Day. Tiger Woods, meanwhile, finally broke into the 60s as he moved into a tie for 31st — nine strokes from the lead.

Here's what you need to know to watch Tiger and the field live at the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

Wells Fargo Championship live TV, streaming schedule

(All times Eastern.)

Date

Time

TV Channel

Streaming

Sunday, May 6

1-2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, CBS

fuboTV

MORE: Watch the Wells Fargo Championship on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Wells Fargo Championship tee times

Here are the tee times for Tiger Woods and the field for Round 2 at Quail Hollow.

9:08 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Xinjun Zhang

Round 4 tee times (Friday, May 4)

1ST TEE

Time

Golfers

7:50 a.m.

Keith Mitchell

7:56 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Brice Garnett

8:05 a.m.

Tom Lovelady, Patrick Rodgers

8:14 a.m.

Martin Flores, Xander Schauffele

8:23 a.m.

Tony Finau, Chris Stroud

8:32 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Bud Cauley

8:41 a.m.

Jonathan Randolph, Stewart Cink

8:50 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka

8:59 a.m.

T.J. Vogel, Grayson Murray

9:08 a.m.

Ollie Schniederjans, Xinjun Zhang

9:17 a.m.

John Peterson, Sean O'Hair

9:26 a.m.

Blayne Barber, Mackenzie Hughes

9:35 a.m.

Shawn Stefani, Robert Streb

9:44 a.m.

Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner

9:53 a.m.

Webb Simpson, Vaughn Taylor

10:02 a.m.

Byeong Hun An, Ross Fisher

10:11 a.m.

J.B. Holmes, Beau Hossler

10:20 a.m.

Brian Harman, Corey Conners

10:29 a.m.

Sam Burns, Seamus Power

10:38 a.m.

Alex Cejka, Tyrrell Hatton

10:47 a.m.

Ted Potter, Jr., Justin Thomas

10:56 a.m.

Harold Varner III, Austin Cook

11:05 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Brandon Harkins

11:15 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Joel Dahmen

11:25 a.m.

Jonas Blixt, Greg Chalmers

11:35 a.m.

Graeme McDowell, Daniel Berger

11:45 a.m.

Kyle Stanley, Peter Malnati

11:55 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III

12:05 p.m.

Michael Thompson, Cameron Tringale

12:15 p.m.

Chesson Hadley, Francesco Molinari

12:25 p.m.

Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy

12:35 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Luke List

12:45 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch

12:55 p.m.

Johnson Wagner, Phil Mickelson

1:05 p.m.

Sam Saunders, Charl Schwartzel

1:15 p.m.

Paul Casey, Aaron Wise

1:25 p.m.

Peter Uihlein, Bryson DeChambeau

1:35 p.m.

Jason Day, Nick Watney

What to Read Next